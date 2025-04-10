Why Enugu State is committing huge resources to nursing education– Gov. Mbah

COSMAS CHUKWU , Enugu

Enugu State Governor, Dr. Peter Mbah, has disclosed that the reasons behind his administration’s deliberate commitment of huge resources to the training of students studying nursing and midwifery in the state were to create career opportunities for them to excel in the medical profession.

This was even as students from the Enugu State College of Nursing Sciences expressed appreciation to the governor for transforming the once moribund, unaccredited School of Nursing from only Ordinary National Diploma (OND) to a digital, world-class College of Nursing Sciences where Higher National Diploma (HND) and other certificates would be awarded to enable them mobilise for national service.

The governor, who made the disclosure at the maiden matriculation ceremony of the 2024 set of the Parklane and Awgu campuses of the nursing college held in Enugu on Wednesday, further explained that the state’s effort in upgrading the institution and ensuring that students were exposed to the best learning techniques, medical equipment and technology, was in fulfillment of his campaign promise of building a healthy society.

“At the heart of our administration is a deep commitment to education, and this is reflected in initiatives that aim to uplift students, institutions, and communities. Education is the foundation for growth, empowerment, and transformation, and nursing education, in particular, is crucial in building a healthier society,” he noted.

Governor Mbah, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof. Chidiebere Onyia, said the bold move and the can-do spirit initiative of the administration that led to guaranteeing the future of the people and transforming the state into a hub of medical tourism led to the accreditations of the college and other medical institutions by Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria (NMCN).

“The journey to this point was marked by determination and progress, starting with the invitation of the first batch of Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria (NMCN) officials to accredit the School of Midwifery. This step was critical, allowing students to finally get indexed after two years of delay—a process that officially certified them as Student Nurses and enabled their enrollment in the NMCN professional exams.

“Building on this success, the State Government took even bolder steps by inviting officials from both the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) and the NMCN to oversee the upgrade of the former “School of Nursing” to the prestigious collegial status. This transformation required considerable investment and commitment, which the government wholeheartedly provided.

“With accreditation secured, the College earned the right to expand its reach, resulting in the establishment of additional campuses in Nsukka and Oji River. This growth reflects the government’s dedication to broadening access to quality nursing education across the state,” the governor further added.

According to him, at the heart of the administration was the commitment to build a quality, tech-driven 260 Smart Green Schools education programme which integrates technology with digital skills needed to thrive in a rapidly changing world, and a ground-breaking healthcare delivery system that necessitated the building of 260 Type-2 Healthcare Centres that would serve as lifeline for communities, address preventable diseases, reduce infant and maternal mortality and improve the overall health outcomes.

While encouraging the students to see the path they had chosen as a profession that requires dedication, hard-work, compassion and service, the governor insisted that the state was not committing the huge resources on the students for them to japa after their studies, saying there are opportunities in the state and the country for them to fulfill their dreams.

Commending the governor for the fortification of the health sector with ultra-modern medical facilities, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Health, Dr. Yomi Jaye, said Enugu state is one of the first states in the federation to key into the collegial status where students are awarded multiple certificates such as OND, Registered Nurse, Registered Midwifery and HND.

He assured that the state was already putting in place world-class facilities at the Enugu State University of Science and Technology Teaching Hospitals, the Enugu International Hospital, the Type-3 and Type-2 healthcare centres as a deliberate step of curbing the Japa syndrome.

In her opening remarks, the Acting Provost of the college, Dr. Nkechi Ani, highlighted some of the notable achievements of the governor since assumption of office to include upgrade of infrastructure, construction of a fully-equipped ICT centre, frequent staff training and development, entrepreneurship training in digital and software skills, international course in the University of Washington and provision of other logistics for staff and students.

Expressing delight, Ogbodo Rita Uchenna, who spoke on behalf of her colleagues, said with Governor Mbah’s intervention, which led to the upgrade of their school to college, they now earn four different certificates after their training which would enable them to work anywhere across the globe.

She added that with the new facilities in their campuses, they could compete and outsmart universities’ students in the country. “We even do more than students in universities with the technology we now have. In fact, we don’t do pen and paper things again in our studies.”

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2