Transcorp Group market value hits N4.5trn – Elumelu

President/GCEO, Transnational Corporation(Transcorp) Plc, Owen Omogiafo and Group Chairman, Tony Elumelu at the 19th Annual General Meeting of the Company in Abuja on Wednesday.

.Says $215m loan for acquisition of Transcorp Power fully repaid

Chairman, Transnational Corporation Plc, Tony Elumelu has disclosed that the market value of its listed companies currently stood at $3billion (N4.5trillion).

Speaking Wednesday at its 19th Annual General Meeting (AGM), Elumelu said that the company is indeed growing.

He said Transcorp Ughelli Power was taken public last year, and value today is in excess of N2.7 trillion.

“When we took over the company in 2011, the market cap was less than N20 billion, we have grown value together.

“When we say Transcorp is about improving lives and transforming Nigeria and Africa, it is based on the role we play in catalysing development. Power is critical for the development of every economy.

“Transcorp Power Ughelli has the installed capacity of 1,000 MW of electricity generation and Transafam has 1,000 MW capacity. That is a combined 2,000.

“But available capacity for the 2; Ughelli is 625 MW and Transafam 305 MW, combined its almost 1,000MW in a country where we consume less than 5,000MW, you can now imagine what your company is contributing to the economy,” he said.

Speaking further, Elumelu maintained that despite the challenging economic climate, one of the subsidiaries, Transcorp Power, has fully repaid the $215 million loan it took in 2014 for the acquisition of Transcorp Power Ughelli.

According to him, the 5,000-capacity event centre at Transcorp Hotel has just been completed.

He said, “We believe Nigeria should be able to attract, global international, world-class events and you cannot achieve this if you do not have an event centre that can accommodate a huge number of people.

“Rwanda, Dubai and even Kenya have become hubs for events, so we want to put your country on that map, and we have succeeded in doing so and the Transcorp event centre is now open, and people are booking to use the facility.

“I want to use this opportunity to reiterate that access to electricity remains the single most critical factor in fixing the Nigerian economy, especially as we seek to have the non-oil sector make a greater contribution to our economy.

“We must therefore fix power to fix and transform Nigeria.

“The main dominant challenges of the power sector namely, liquidity infrastructure, gas availability, remain unresolved 12 years after some of us invested heavily in this sector. As at date our federal government owes your company over N600 billion ($400 million).

“Much as we as patriotic Nigerian investors are committed to supporting the efforts of the Federal government in fixing the Nigerian economy we have been under excruciating burden of subsidising the sector as producers who do not get paid for the electricity we generate; we put on the grid and is consumed on the grid.

“This you will agree is totally not sustainable, it requires urgent attention,” he stated.

Elumelu who opined that he is aware of some of the well-intended initiatives of the federal government in the power sector, commended the efforts commenced last year by the new administration, President Tinubu’s administration, targeted at paying the debt owed GENCOs.

“The presidential metering initiative targeted at increasing access to meters, the separation of the independent system operations from TNC to mention but a few.

“While the intentions behind these initiatives are very good, these intentions can only be achieved through ruthless, result-oriented and timely execution of the initiatives before this sector collapses in front of our every eye with these attendant consequences.

“Let me therefore use this opportunity of our AGM to call on all those involved in executing our president’s directives on this initiative to please prioritise this critical national task immediately,” he said.

Elumelu, however, noted that they should expedite action to fully pay the huge debt owed GENCOs by completing the process already initiated towards the end of last year.

He said, the delivery of meters under PMI should be quickened, adding that the group is more committed in working with the federal government on this.

To him, transmission infrastructure, whether under the PPI or other initiatives, should be addressed immediately and special incentives should be put in place to expedite investment in gas and gas infrastructure development.

“I believe that the new leadership in NNPC will help to fast-track this,” he said.

The completion of the ongoing OB3 (Obiafu-Obrikom-Oben) gas pipeline will positively impact gas-to-power supply as the pipeline is expected to link the Eastern gas network, where there is currently an acute gas supply shortage, to the western network, with relatively better gas supply availability.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2