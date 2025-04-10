27.8 C
Lagos
April 10, 2025
Trending now

Police rescue 17 kidnapped victims, recover 21 fabricated AK-47 rifles; neutralize 3…

President Tinubu congratulates Aliko Dangote, Africa’s Industrial Icon, on his Birthday

NLNG partners BOI, launches N1bn MSME scheme for host communities in Rivers

Radisson unveils maiden live academy in Lagos

3rd AGM: VFD Microfinance Bank highlights resilience, turnaround in 2024

Why Enugu State is committing huge resources to nursing education– Gov. Mbah

NOC/Jigawa State Sports Council host Sports Administration Course in Dutse

Maranatha University ,3rd Matriculation ceremony held at Okota Campus in Lagos

FCTA tackles food security challenges in Abuja

Transcorp Group market value hits N4.5trn – Elumelu

Champion Newspapers LTD
Business & Economy

Radisson unveils maiden live academy in Lagos

by Peter Anayo0132

Radisson Academy, a learning and development hub of Radisson Hotel Group, has unveiled plans to hold its first live edition in Lagos to develop and empower talents.

Mr Harpreet Chhatwal, Vice President, People and Culture, Radisson Hotel Group, made this known in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Lagos.

Chhatwal said the objective of Radisson Academy was to create a highly productive learning environment to ensure team members across various levels were engaged.

He added that the academy aimed to provide members with the necessary skills and knowledge to excel in their roles and adapt to the evolving market demands.

He said the academy, in its bid to continually innovate to upskill talent in the industry, had expanded its offer to more than 2,500 training programmes.

This step, Chhatwal noted, had become a cornerstone of both employee development and enabling strategic business success.

“We are dedicated to growing a diverse team in Nigeria and beyond, where every individual brings a great attitude and an insatiable hunger to learn.

“Radisson Hotel Group has implemented a significant investment in its diverse team of Moment Makers across +95 countries as part of the Group’s strategic transformation plan.

“By continuously nurturing our moment makers, we strengthen our talent pipeline and cultivate a dynamic, inclusive, and high-performing culture across the region,” he said.

Sandra Kneubuhler, Managing Director, Africa, Radisson Hotel Group, added that growing talents to grow the organisation was the foundation of its culture.

She noted that its team members in Nigeria were notably dynamic and dedicated, contributing to a robust performance culture.

“We recognise their potential and are committed to motivating our talent and investing in their personal growth, equipping them to become even more effective leaders,” she said.

Ahmed Raza, District Director Nigeria, Radisson Hotel Group, said since the group laid the groundwork for the academy in 2019, it has worked closely with business leaders and provided new dedicated trainings.

According to him, the training ranged from leadership and people management skills to hotel operational skills, as well as functional capacity building.

“We are excited to host these live workshops aimed at increasing African participation in Africa, which will provide comprehensive training and talent development for our diverse team in Nigeria,” he stated.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

$42.01bn  external reserves  can finance importation of goods,  services for 9 months — CBN

Editor

Stakeholders applaud CBN on sanctions against banks over ATM shortage

Editor

CDP awards Dangote Cement ‘B’ on Climate Change, water security

Comfort
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO