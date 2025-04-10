Radisson unveils maiden live academy in Lagos

Radisson Academy, a learning and development hub of Radisson Hotel Group, has unveiled plans to hold its first live edition in Lagos to develop and empower talents.

Mr Harpreet Chhatwal, Vice President, People and Culture, Radisson Hotel Group, made this known in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Lagos.

Chhatwal said the objective of Radisson Academy was to create a highly productive learning environment to ensure team members across various levels were engaged.

He added that the academy aimed to provide members with the necessary skills and knowledge to excel in their roles and adapt to the evolving market demands.

He said the academy, in its bid to continually innovate to upskill talent in the industry, had expanded its offer to more than 2,500 training programmes.

This step, Chhatwal noted, had become a cornerstone of both employee development and enabling strategic business success.

“We are dedicated to growing a diverse team in Nigeria and beyond, where every individual brings a great attitude and an insatiable hunger to learn.

“Radisson Hotel Group has implemented a significant investment in its diverse team of Moment Makers across +95 countries as part of the Group’s strategic transformation plan.

“By continuously nurturing our moment makers, we strengthen our talent pipeline and cultivate a dynamic, inclusive, and high-performing culture across the region,” he said.

Sandra Kneubuhler, Managing Director, Africa, Radisson Hotel Group, added that growing talents to grow the organisation was the foundation of its culture.

She noted that its team members in Nigeria were notably dynamic and dedicated, contributing to a robust performance culture.

“We recognise their potential and are committed to motivating our talent and investing in their personal growth, equipping them to become even more effective leaders,” she said.

Ahmed Raza, District Director Nigeria, Radisson Hotel Group, said since the group laid the groundwork for the academy in 2019, it has worked closely with business leaders and provided new dedicated trainings.

According to him, the training ranged from leadership and people management skills to hotel operational skills, as well as functional capacity building.

“We are excited to host these live workshops aimed at increasing African participation in Africa, which will provide comprehensive training and talent development for our diverse team in Nigeria,” he stated.

