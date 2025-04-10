27.8 C
Lagos
April 10, 2025
Trending now

Police rescue 17 kidnapped victims, recover 21 fabricated AK-47 rifles; neutralize 3…

President Tinubu congratulates Aliko Dangote, Africa’s Industrial Icon, on his Birthday

NLNG partners BOI, launches N1bn MSME scheme for host communities in Rivers

Radisson unveils maiden live academy in Lagos

3rd AGM: VFD Microfinance Bank highlights resilience, turnaround in 2024

Why Enugu State is committing huge resources to nursing education– Gov. Mbah

NOC/Jigawa State Sports Council host Sports Administration Course in Dutse

Maranatha University ,3rd Matriculation ceremony held at Okota Campus in Lagos

FCTA tackles food security challenges in Abuja

Transcorp Group market value hits N4.5trn – Elumelu

Champion Newspapers LTD
Latest news

President Tinubu congratulates Aliko Dangote, Africa’s Industrial Icon, on his Birthday

by Peter Anayo0121

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Africa’s foremost industrialist and philanthropist, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, founder and President of the Dangote Group, on his 68th birthday.

The President is celebrating the life of a visionary whose resilience and unwavering commitment to Africa’s economic transformation have redefined entrepreneurship on the continent.

This was made known to the media by President Tinubu’s special adviser on Information and Strategy, Mr. Bayo Onanuga on April 10, 2025.

President Tinubu commended Alhaji Dangote for his contributions to Nigeria’s industrialisation efforts, noting how his ventures—from cement manufacturing to agriculture and the groundbreaking Dangote Refinery—have bolstered the national ambition for self-sufficiency and created thousands of jobs.

Beyond commerce, the President extolled Dangote’s philanthropy, mainly through the Dangote Foundation, which has uplifted millions of underprivileged Africans.

 

“Aliko Dangote’s life embodies hard work, generosity, and faith in Nigeria’s potential. His willingness to invest in people and nation-building reflects profound business ingenuity and love for humanity,” the President stated.

President Tinubu prayed that God Almighty will continue to bless Africa’s richest man with vitality, wisdom, and many more years of impact.

He encouraged younger Nigerians to draw inspiration from Dangote’s enterprise, resilience, and service.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Let’s work towards a more peaceful, secure Nigeria -Adeleke  

Bisiriyu Olaoye

NCPC, pilgrims commend successful 2024 main pilgrimage exercise

Peter Anayo

Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu, Abiodun mourn,as Dr Doyin Okupe dies at 72

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO