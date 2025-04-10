President Tinubu congratulates Aliko Dangote, Africa’s Industrial Icon, on his Birthday

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Africa’s foremost industrialist and philanthropist, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, founder and President of the Dangote Group, on his 68th birthday.

The President is celebrating the life of a visionary whose resilience and unwavering commitment to Africa’s economic transformation have redefined entrepreneurship on the continent.

This was made known to the media by President Tinubu’s special adviser on Information and Strategy, Mr. Bayo Onanuga on April 10, 2025.

President Tinubu commended Alhaji Dangote for his contributions to Nigeria’s industrialisation efforts, noting how his ventures—from cement manufacturing to agriculture and the groundbreaking Dangote Refinery—have bolstered the national ambition for self-sufficiency and created thousands of jobs.

Beyond commerce, the President extolled Dangote’s philanthropy, mainly through the Dangote Foundation, which has uplifted millions of underprivileged Africans.

“Aliko Dangote’s life embodies hard work, generosity, and faith in Nigeria’s potential. His willingness to invest in people and nation-building reflects profound business ingenuity and love for humanity,” the President stated.

President Tinubu prayed that God Almighty will continue to bless Africa’s richest man with vitality, wisdom, and many more years of impact.

He encouraged younger Nigerians to draw inspiration from Dangote’s enterprise, resilience, and service.

