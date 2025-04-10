NOC/Jigawa State Sports Council host Sports Administration Course in Dutse

The Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC), in collaboration with the Jigawa State Sports Council, will organise a Sports Administration Course for key stakeholders in the sports sector.

The course will be held from April 23 to April 25, 2025, at the Manpower Development Institute in Dutse, Jigawa State.

The participants are expected to arrive on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, and depart on Saturday, April 26, 2025.

The Sports Administration Course is an introductory training programme open to elected officials and paid NO staff members, the National Federations (NFs), club managers, physical education teachers, sports journalists, and other individuals or organisations responsible for developing sports.

The course has been designed using a framework and manual provided by Olympic Solidarity, the International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) educational arm.

The objective is to reach a broad audience and share insights about the Olympic Movement, the Olympic Games, and sports organisation management.

Participants will gain knowledge of the Olympic values, the principles of good governance, and effective organisational management, all of which aim to enhance the support provided to athletes.

This initiative, part of the International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) global educational programmes through Olympic Solidarity and the NOC, would seek to empower sports administrators with essential tools and knowledge to drive development and excellence within their organisations.

The 2025 edition specifically targets stakeholders from State Sports Councils/Commissions and Institutions of higher learning.

The programme will be delivered on-site and virtually and facilitated by two IOC-certified National Course Directors, Mr Emmanuel Nweri and Dr (Mrs) Esther Oluwatoyin Aluko—with support from Mrs Chidobi Deborah, the NOC Project Officer, and other distinguished speakers, including:

* Prof. Fasan Clement, Programme Director, IOC Advanced Sports Management Course

* Dr Akin Amao, Former Chairman/Member of NOC Medical & Scientific Commission

* Prof. Dominic Leah Funmilayo, University of Ilorin

* Prof. Abiodun Moronfolu, Lagos State University

* Mr Oyebode Oluseyi, CEO, Dynaspro Sports Academy

*Dean, School of Physical and Health Education & Special Education,

Edo State College of Education, Afuze Campus, Edo State. – Dr.Oyahkire Rasheed

The course will be officially declared open by the President of the Nigeria Olympic Committee, Engr. Habu Ahmed Gumel in the company of Hon. Sagir Musa Ahmed, the Commissioner for Information, Youths, Sports, and Culture, Jigawa State.

