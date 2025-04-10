Maranatha University ,3rd Matriculation ceremony held at Okota Campus in Lagos

L-r …Registrar, Maranatha University, Mrs. Ngozi Onyeri; Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Rufus Taiwo Akinyele; Chancellor & Chairman Board of Trustees, Rev Chukwuemeka Ngubo; Prof Chancellor, Pastor (Dr) Grace Ngubo; during the 3rd Matriculation ceremony of Maranatha University held at Okota Campus in Lagos, on 9/5/2025… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

Cross Section of the Matriculation Student of Maranatha University.

Cross Section of the Student, during the 3rd Matriculation ceremony of Maranatha University held at Okota Campus in Lagos on 9/5/2025… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

