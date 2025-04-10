FCTA tackles food security challenges in Abuja

… Unveils comprehensive agricultural policy

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) is tackling food security challenges in Abuja by developing a comprehensive agricultural policy.

Speaking at a stakeholders’ engagement on development of agricultural policy and implementation plan in Gwagwalada, Wednesday, acting Director Planning, Research and Statistics FCT Agriculture and Rural Development Secretariat, Umar Malamiyo said the policy will help to identify areas that would help farmers grow all crops in large quantity.

This policy aims to address key issues hindering food production and security across the six Area Councils.

The policy document, expected to be ready in six months, will provide a framework for achieving food security in the FCT. Stakeholders, including farmers, policymakers, and experts, are collaborating to ensure the policy is effective and sustainable.

“The event, which started in Gwagwalada Area Council, is to start developing a policy on agriculture. Since the inception of FCTA, there has never been a specific policy to achieve our aims in ensuring food security in the practice of agriculture.

“The exercise will bring about a policy direction in line with the major objective of food security, which will boost food production”.

The lead speaker, Professor Oyinkan Tasie, emphasize the need for a comprehensive approach to address food security challenges. This includes:- Strengthening Strategic Food Reserves, Enhancing storage capacity and management to stabilize food supplies.

“We are working with FCT Administration to develop an agriculture policy which is the first of its kind since the creation of FCT, through this the FCT will be able to articulate it’s vision in area of agriculture, it will address hunger and food security” Said Tasie

Its also aims at Improving Agricultural Financing by Increasing access to funding and resources for farmers and agricultural businesses.

Promoting Climate-Resilient Agriculture is done by implementing practices that support sustainable agriculture and mitigate the impacts of climate change.

By working together, stakeholders can develop effective solutions to address food security challenges in the FCT and beyond.

