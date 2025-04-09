Tragedy: Bus rams into mkt in Yobe, kills pregnant woman, four others

26.6 C
Champion Newspapers LTD
Latest news

by Peter Anayo040

An 18-seater Toyota Hiace Bus with registration number KTG 283 XA has rammed into the busy Damagum market in Yobe State, killing a pregnant woman, four others and injuring 19 persons.

Confirming the number of casualties, the Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps in the state, Livinus Yilzoom, told Channels TV on Tuesday that the incident happened Sunday evening when the pedestrian victims were returning from the market.

“Note that five persons who died were not occupants of the vehicle; rather, they were pedestrians who were by the roadside waiting to cross.

“The driver, in trying to avoid the pedestrian, ran into five persons who were killed as he lost control due to the speed he was travelling. So far, 19 persons were injured and five killed,” he said.

The Commander further revealed that on receiving the information, the Unit Command at Dogon Kuka dispatched the crash investigation team to the scene and evacuated the victims to Damagum General Hospital for medical attention.

He said that the investigation revealed that speed limit violations and control loss were the immediate causes of the crash.

Other eyewitnesses who spoke to Channels Television complained that the location of markets along the highway in most communities is increasing, especially on market days.

 

