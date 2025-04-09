Tinubu, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, others mourn Diamond Bank’s founder Paschal Dozie

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu extends his heartfelt condolences to the Dozie family, the business community, and all Nigerians on the passing of Chief (Dr.) Pascal Gabriel Dozie, an elder statesman, entrepreneur, and banker. He was 85.

Chief Pascal Dozie, OON, was a visionary whose contributions to Nigeria’s economic architecture left an enduring legacy. As the founder of Diamond Bank and the pioneer Chairman of MTN Nigeria, he was at the forefront of two of the most transformative sectors in Nigeria’s development journey: banking and telecommunications.

Chief Dozie, a steadfast believer in Nigeria’s vast potential, was pivotal in shaping the financial services industry and expanding access to mobile connectivity nationwide. His influential leadership extended well beyond corporate boardrooms.

In addition to his business acumen, Chief Dozie served as a former director at the Central Bank of Nigeria, President of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, and Chairman of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group, dedicating decades of service to national policy formulation, private sector development, and youth empowerment.

President Tinubu lauds Chief Dozie as “a rare breed business leader whose wisdom, humility, and pioneering efforts laid a foundation upon which many continue to build. His passing is a profound loss to the private sector and Nigeria.”

The President prays for the peaceful repose of Chief Dozie’s soul and extends his condolences to his wife, children, and extended family. He calls upon the Nigerian private sector to honour Chief Dozie’s memory by upholding the values of integrity, innovation, and nation-building, for which he was renowned.

.Kalu Mourns Death of Diamond Bank’s Founder, Pascal Dozie

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu, has expressed profound sadness over the demise of Mr. Pascal Dozie, the esteemed founder of the defunct Diamond Bank, Chairman of Pan-Atlantic University, and former Chairman of MTN, Nigeria.

In a statement, Kalu by his Chief Press Secretary Levinus Nwabughiogu described Dozie as one of the foremost Nigerian bankers, entrepreneurs and businessmen.

Kalu noted Dozie’s contributions to the growth of Nigeria’s banking and telecommunications sectors, saying they were commendable.

He lauded Dozie’s remarkable achievements and commitment to excellence, saying they have inspired many in Nigeria’s corporate and business community.

Extending his heartfelt condolences to Dozie’s family, friends, and colleagues, Kalu who acknowledged that significant void has been created by his passing however said that his legacy as a notable entrepreneur and influential leader will endure for a long time to come.

He prayed for the repose of the soul of the deceased.

It would be recalled that the Founder of the defunct Diamond Bank Plc and a former chairman of MTN Nigeria, Pascal Dozie, is dead, Punch reports.

According to a statement issued by the family on Tuesday, the business tycoon died, on Monday, at the age of 85.

Born on 9 April 1939, Dozie was raised in a Catholic home, with his father, Charles Dozie, serving as a catechist.

He had his early education at Our Lady’s School Emekuku, Holy Ghost Juniorate Seminary, and Holy Ghost College, Owerri, where he obtained his West African Senior School Certificate Examination.

Seeking higher education abroad, he moved to the United Kingdom, earning a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from the London School of Economics.

He furthered his studies in Operational Research and Industrial Engineering before obtaining a Master’s degree in Administrative Science from City University in London.

Dozie played a critical role in Nigeria’s banking and telecom industries, founding Diamond Bank, which later merged with Access Bank, and serving as the chairman of MTN Nigeria, overseeing its expansion.

His contributions to the country’s economic growth earned him widespread respect.

Dozie is survived by his wife, Chinyere, and five children.

