Soludo’s Everything Technology, Technology Everywhere Agenda — Unlocked

On the latest episode of Governance Unplugged, the MD/CEO of the Anambra State ICT Agency, Chukwuemeka Fred Agbata, unpacked the real impact of the Soludo administration’s Everything Technology, Technology Everywhere agenda — and why it’s more than just a buzz phrase.

A key highlight? The early removal of Right of Way (RoW) charges by Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo, CFR, which enabled telecom providers to roll out fiber optic infrastructure across the state — a move that drastically improved broadband access in homes, markets, schools, and offices. Before now, fiber-to-home was unheard of in Anambra.

This game-changing policy unlocked broadband expansion across the state and triggered a domino effect:

Public Wi-Fi now lights up places like Onitsha Main Market, Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University (COOU), Nsugbe College of Education, 8 student lodges, and 11 other strategic locations — supporting trade, smart learning, and a connected youth population.

The civil service has been digitally uplifted — from under 300 functional computers to over 4,000 laptops and devices distributed across MDAs, LGAs, and public school teachers since 2022. And with the Smart Schools Project underway, those figures are set to rise even more.

Digitization of government processes: The @anambrastate.gov.ng domain became the new digital identity of governance, with MDAs now operating on a unified digital platform.

With fiber and Wi-Fi fully deployed at the State Secretariat, civil servants now process documents and conduct business from their offices — eliminating the need for trips to Aroma cyber cafés.

And it doesn’t stop there.

Through strategic internship programmes with UNIZIK and COOU, the Agency has co-developed real solutions like the E-ID cards for civil servants — laying the foundation not just for access, but for innovation, efficiency, and sustainability.

As CFA emphasized on the show, the Soludo administration has acted as a catalyst, creating the right policy environment for a digital revolution.

But the bigger goal is to build a thriving digital ecosystem where public-private partnerships (PPPs) and well-meaning Ndi Anambra everywhere can plug in and participate.

This is technology meeting governance.

This is how Anambra builds smarter.

Watch the full episode of Governance Unplugged to hear more insights from the Anambra State ICT Agency boss: