Pandemonium as rival cult groups clash at Osun Poly

TUNDE ADELEKE, Osogbo

Pandemonium broke out inside the campus of Osun State Polytechnic, Iree, as a clash ensued between two rival cult groups.

Daily Champion gathered that the clash which occurred following a disagreement between two young men over a lady in the school, occurred on Tuesday afternoon.

It was learnt that the situation escalated when rival gang supporters intervened, leading to a student being attacked with a cutlass and others injured while fleeing for safety.

While confirming the incident, the school’s media director, Fadeji Joseph, stated that a disagreement over a girl between rival cult groups led to a crisis on campus.

He added that only two individuals were injured and dismissed rumors of a fatality.

According to him, “ we had a crisis in the school earlier in the day. Two rival cult members had a disagreement over a girl, which led to a free-for-all among the two rival cult groups.

“In the process, one person was attacked with a cutlass and was wounded, while another lady was wounded while scampering for safety due to the situation. The two victims are at the hospital.

“We have invited the anti-cultism squad from the force headquarters and they are here with us on campus to restore peace and order, which is already in place. I am on the campus as I speak with you, and I am telling you the situation is under control.”

