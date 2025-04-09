Nigeria’s Creative industry receiving global recognition- Minister Musawa

CYRIL MBAH, Abuja

Minister of the Federal Ministry of Arts, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Barr. Hannatu Musa Musawa has commended the growing recognition accorded to the Nigerian creative industry globally stating that such approval rating will help the nation earn more revenue from the sector.

Speaking at a one day workshop on building capability and intellectual property value creation Initiative for Creative Industry Administrators organised by the Federal Ministry of Arts Culture Tourism and Creative Economy, the minister said to build a better Nigeria for Nigerians, operators need to develop laudable creative economic policies and initiatives, through empowerment and exploiting investment opportunities available.

Minister Hannatu Musawa, who spoke through the Director Entertainment and Creative Economy, Mrs Ugochi Akudo-Nwosu stated that considering the fast global recognition accorded to Nigeria’s Creative Economy in recent times, the workshop has become timely and “is aimed at strengthening the capacity of Creative Administrators of the Ministry.

Mrs Akudo-Nwosu further stated “on the other hand the Intellectual property value creation initiative, a laudable initiative of the minister presented key opportunities for Nigerians to explore and discuss the powerful role that Intellectual property plays in fostering innovations, investments and driving sustainable economic growth and development.”

The workshop, which was held at the Bluespring Hotels, Central Business District, Abuja with local

and foreign facilitators like Mr Mike Akpan and Mr Obi Ezeilo from the Nigerian Copy Right Commission, highlighted the importance of Intellectual property and its applications to the global world of the creative economy.

The facilitators charged the participants to be proactive bearing in mind that they are the frontline representatives of the ministry hence the need to be more conversant with Intellectual properties copyright laws and its infringements.

“Today’s world can be described as an “innovation age” as every day new ideas, technologies and creative works emerge, touching every aspects of our lives. From ground breaking scientific research to digital entertainment, from artistic endeavours to technological advancement.

Creativity remains the fuel driving the global economy,” she said.

