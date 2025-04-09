Nigeria’s balance of payments surplus hit $6.83bn in 2024….CBN

COMFORT EKELEME, Business Editor

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced a Balance of Payments (BOP)surplus of $6.83 billion for the 2024 financial year, marking a decisive turnaround from deficits of $3.34 billion in 2023 and $3.32 billion in 2022.

CBN in a statement signed by its Ag. Director, Corporate Communications, Sidi-Ali, Hakama (Mrs.) said this improvement reflects the impact of wide-ranging macroeconomic reforms, stronger trade performance and renewed investor confidence in Nigeria’s economy.

According to CBN, the current and capital account recorded a surplus of $17.22 billion in 2024, underpinned by a goods trade surplus of $13.17 billion.

Petroleum imports, CBN said declined by 23.2per cent to $14.06 billion, while non-oil imports fell by 12.6per cent to $25.74 billion.

“On the export side, gas exports rose by 48.3per cent to $8.66 billion, and non-oil exports increased by 24.6per cent to $7.46 billion.

“Remittance inflows remained resilient, with personal remittances rising by 8.9per cent to

$20.93 billion. International Money Transfer Operator (IMTO) inflows surged by 43.5per cent to $4.73 billion, up from $3.30 billion in 2023, reflecting stronger engagement from the

Nigerian diaspora.

“Official development assistance also rose by 6.2per cent to $3.37 billion. Improved Financial Account and Reserve Position Nigeria recorded a net acquisition of financial assets totalling $12.12 billion.

“Portfolio investment inflows more than doubled, increasing by 106.5per cent to $13.35 billion, while resident foreign currency holdings grew by $5.41 billion, indicating stronger confidence in domestic economic stability,” the statement reads.

CBN further said, although foreign direct investment fell by 42.3per cent to $1.08 billion, the overall financial account posted notable gains.

Also, the country’s external reserves increased by $6.0 billion to $40.19 billion by year-end

2024, bolstering its external buffer.

“Marked Improvement in Data Integrity Notably, net errors and omissions narrowed significantly by 79.5per cent to negative $5.10 billion in 2024, down from $24.90 billion in 2023, reflecting substantial improvements in data availability and capture.

“This represents a major advance in data accuracy, transparency, and overall reporting integrity,” CBN said.

CBN further noted that the 2024 BOP surplus highlights the effectiveness of Nigeria’s ongoing reform agenda, adding that the liberalisation and unification of the foreign exchange market, a disciplined

monetary policy approach to managing inflation and stabilising the naira, and coordinated fiscal and monetary measures have all contributed to enhanced competitiveness and investor sentiment.

The CBN Governor, Yemi Cardoso said, “The positive turnaround in our external finances is evidence of effective policy implementation and our unwavering commitment to macroeconomic stability.

“This surplus marks an important step forward for Nigeria’s economy, benefiting investors, businesses, and everyday Nigerians alike,” he said.

