31.1 C
Lagos
April 9, 2025
Trending now

Anambra guber : Soludo is unbeatable with his numerous achievements – Market…

Leadway Assurance unveils Plan B Insurance for Nigerian Women

Heirs Insurance Group wins Agency Company of the Year award

What Do the Awards for Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf Tell Us?

Soludo’s Everything Technology, Technology Everywhere Agenda — Unlocked

Anambra’s Solution Lens Platform Earns Stakeholders’ Praise at OGP 2.0 Action Plan…

Nigeria’s balance of payments surplus hit $6.83bn in 2024….CBN

DEPOWA College Project: A commitment to nation-building, says Badaru

Miss World Nigeria 2025 Pageant   Competition, organises by Silverbird Group, held in Lagos

S’court judgment: NLC directs members to be on standby to recover, reposeses…

Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

Miss World Nigeria 2025 Pageant   Competition, organises by Silverbird Group, held in Lagos

by Peter Anayo0125

Lr …Chairman of Silverbird Group,  Senator Ben Murray-Bruce; Chairman, Board of Directors at Keystone Bank Limited, Lady Ada Chukwudozie, Newly Crowned Miss World Nigeria winner .Joy Raimi (Contestant) represented Miss Osun State at the pageant;  Vice President, Silverbird Group.  Mr Guy Murray-Bruce, Publisher /Chief Executive  Officer of the Guardian Newspaper, Mrs. Maiden Alex-Ibru, during the Miss World Nigeria 2025 Pageant   Competition, held at Federal Palace hotel in Lagos on 4/4/2025… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI .

L-r …Group Managing Director and editor-in-Chief of Champion Newspapers Limited, Dr. (Mrs)  Nwadiuto Iheakanwa; Chairman, Board of Directors at Keystone Bank Limited, Lady Ada Chukwudozie; CEO of Mena Allure Fashion, Mrs Grace Uredi;  Business women , Dame Princess Karenate-Egbuson,  during the Miss World Nigeria 2025 Pageant   Competition.

L- r…  TV   Presenter and Newspaper Columnist, Dr. Reuben Abati; Group Managing Director and editor-in-Chief of Champion Newspapers Limited, Dr. (Mrs.)  Nwadiuto Iheakanwa, Nigerian Media entrepreneur, Journalist and Mrs. Kikelomo Abati.

Cross Section of the Contestant in their traditional wear.

Cross Section of the  Contestant.

Cross Section of the  Contestant at the final wear.

L-r… CEO of Cleanserve Energy Mr Chris Ndulue ;Chairman of Silverbird Group,  Senator Ben Murray-Bruce and Publisher Guardian Newspaper Mrs. Maiden Alex-Ibru.

Nigerian Media entrepreneur Journalist, Mrs. Kikelomo Abati presenting  award to Ololade Ayelabola, Miss Oyo.

L-r… Nigerian Media entrepreneur Journalist, Mrs. Kikelomo Abati presenting  award to Deborah Anosike, Miss Abia .

R-LVice President, Silverbird Group.  Mr Guy Murray-Bruce;  watching as ,Newly Crowned Miss World Nigeria winner Joy Raimi.

L-r… First runner up Mercy Jessica, Miss Abuja (2nd position ) Newly Crowned Miss World Nigeria winner Joy Raimi.

L-r… Group Managing Director and editor-in-Chief of Champion Newspapers Limited, Dr. (Mrs)  Nwadiuto Iheakanwa; Executive Director Keystone Bank, Nnenna Anyiam Okoro; Chairman, Board of Directors at Keystone Bank Limited,  Lady Ada Chukwudozie (2nd right) and others during the Miss World Nigeria 2025 Pageant   Competition , held at federal Palace hotel in Lagos on 4/4/2025… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI .

 

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

 

 

 

Related posts

Caldev Nat’l Children Leadership Conference dinner , award night held in Abuja

Peter Anayo

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, March 5, 2025

Editor

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, November 29,2024

Editor
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO