Miss World Nigeria 2025 Pageant   Competition, organises by Silverbird Group, held in Lagos

Lr …Chairman of Silverbird Group, Senator Ben Murray-Bruce; Chairman, Board of Directors at Keystone Bank Limited, Lady Ada Chukwudozie, Newly Crowned Miss World Nigeria winner .Joy Raimi (Contestant) represented Miss Osun State at the pageant; Vice President, Silverbird Group. Mr Guy Murray-Bruce, Publisher /Chief Executive Officer of the Guardian Newspaper, Mrs. Maiden Alex-Ibru, during the Miss World Nigeria 2025 Pageant Competition, held at Federal Palace hotel in Lagos on 4/4/2025… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI .

L-r …Group Managing Director and editor-in-Chief of Champion Newspapers Limited, Dr. (Mrs) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa; Chairman, Board of Directors at Keystone Bank Limited, Lady Ada Chukwudozie; CEO of Mena Allure Fashion, Mrs Grace Uredi; Business women , Dame Princess Karenate-Egbuson, during the Miss World Nigeria 2025 Pageant Competition.

L- r… TV Presenter and Newspaper Columnist, Dr. Reuben Abati; Group Managing Director and editor-in-Chief of Champion Newspapers Limited, Dr. (Mrs.) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa, Nigerian Media entrepreneur, Journalist and Mrs. Kikelomo Abati.

Cross Section of the Contestant in their traditional wear.

Cross Section of the Contestant.

Cross Section of the Contestant at the final wear.

L-r… CEO of Cleanserve Energy Mr Chris Ndulue ;Chairman of Silverbird Group, Senator Ben Murray-Bruce and Publisher Guardian Newspaper Mrs. Maiden Alex-Ibru.

Nigerian Media entrepreneur Journalist, Mrs. Kikelomo Abati presenting award to Ololade Ayelabola, Miss Oyo.

L-r… Nigerian Media entrepreneur Journalist, Mrs. Kikelomo Abati presenting award to Deborah Anosike, Miss Abia .

R-L …Vice President, Silverbird Group. Mr Guy Murray-Bruce; watching as ,Newly Crowned Miss World Nigeria winner Joy Raimi.

L-r… First runner up Mercy Jessica, Miss Abuja (2nd position ) Newly Crowned Miss World Nigeria winner Joy Raimi.

L-r… Group Managing Director and editor-in-Chief of Champion Newspapers Limited, Dr. (Mrs) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa; Executive Director Keystone Bank, Nnenna Anyiam Okoro; Chairman, Board of Directors at Keystone Bank Limited, Lady Ada Chukwudozie (2nd right) and others during the Miss World Nigeria 2025 Pageant Competition , held at federal Palace hotel in Lagos on 4/4/2025… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI .

