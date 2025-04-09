Jimoh Ibrahim tasks parliament globally on supportive budget for Defence Ministries

IGNATIUS OKOROCHA, Abuja

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Inter-Parliamentary Affairs, Senator Jimoh Ibrahim ( Ondo South ) , has tasked parliaments globally on the need for supportive budgets for Ministries of Defence in their various countries .

Senator Ibrahim, who gave the admonition in a power point presentation on power and insecurity at the just concluded 150th Inter-parliamentary meeting in Uzbekistan, said the supportive approach to annual budgeting for Ministries of Defence was necessary globally to stem the tide of escalation of insecurity in many countries of the world.

“The central question for governments and security agencies should be: security for whom, when, and how?

“Addressing power and insecurity issues alongside their ecosystems is key to the security of the geocentric system” , he said.

He posited further that the government’s failure to address poverty effectively will further exacerbate insecurity in any society, requiring courage in that respect to address the flip side of fear among citizens and failing systems.

“Life is increasingly tricky amid this struggle, yet we still maintain a defence structure. It is only a matter of time before one of these emotions- fear or courage- prevails.

“I saw fear within government leadership, leading to unprecedented crises and heightened insecurity,” he lamented.

The Senator, who holds a doctorate degree in modern warfare, added that when Parliament functions as an oversight entity examining security expenditures, it might inadvertently foster insecurity ,which, according to him, requires the adoption of collaborative and supportive approaches as far as annual budgets for Ministries of Defence are concerned globally.

He stressed further that the key concern for parliaments globally should be efficient system and process creation and management in fighting fraud related to security spending.

