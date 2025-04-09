31.1 C
Lagos
April 9, 2025
Trending now

Gov Diri hails Team Bayelsa’s NDSF feat

NLNG’s insurance team explores opportunities with NIA

Jimoh Ibrahim tasks parliament globally on supportive budget for Defence Ministries

Eterna grows revenue by 71% to N313bn, returns to profitability

Mass Meter Rollout: Aba Power Sets Up 10-Person Team to Expedite Action

Depowa College Project: A commitment to Nation-Building, says Minister Badaru

Anambra guber : Soludo is unbeatable with his numerous achievements – Market…

Leadway Assurance unveils Plan B Insurance for Nigerian Women

Heirs Insurance Group wins Agency Company of the Year award

What Do the Awards for Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf Tell Us?

Champion Newspapers LTD
Latest news

Jimoh Ibrahim tasks parliament globally on supportive budget for Defence Ministries

by Peter Anayo086

IGNATIUS OKOROCHA, Abuja

 

 

 

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Inter-Parliamentary Affairs, Senator Jimoh Ibrahim ( Ondo South ) , has tasked parliaments globally   on the need for supportive budgets for Ministries of Defence in their various countries .

 

Senator Ibrahim, who gave the admonition in a power point presentation on power and insecurity at the just concluded 150th Inter-parliamentary meeting in Uzbekistan, said the supportive approach to annual budgeting for Ministries of Defence was necessary globally to stem the tide of escalation of insecurity in many countries of the world.

 

“The central question for governments and security agencies should be: security for whom, when, and how?

 

“Addressing power and insecurity issues alongside their ecosystems is key to the security of the geocentric system” , he said.

 

He posited further that the government’s failure to address poverty effectively will further exacerbate insecurity in any society, requiring courage in that respect to address the flip side of fear among citizens and failing systems.

 

“Life is increasingly tricky amid this struggle, yet we still maintain a defence structure. It is only a matter of time before one of these emotions- fear or courage- prevails.

 

“I saw fear within government leadership, leading to unprecedented crises and heightened insecurity,” he lamented.

 

The Senator, who holds a doctorate degree in modern warfare,  added that when Parliament functions as an oversight entity examining security expenditures, it might inadvertently foster insecurity ,which, according to him, requires the adoption of collaborative and supportive approaches as far as annual budgets for   Ministries of Defence are concerned globally.

 

He stressed further that the key concern for parliaments globally should be efficient system and process creation and management in fighting fraud related to security spending.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

EFCC charges ex-AMCON MD, Arik Air Executives over alleged N76bn fraud

Editor

Nigerian Ambassador to Israel receives first batch of Christian pilgrims to Jerusalem

Peter Anayo

2027: PDP must fix Nigeria -Makinde

Editor
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO