Gov Zulum raises the alarm, says military conceding grounds to insurgents in Borno

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri and JACOB OGODO, Abakaliki

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno state has raised the alarm over recent increasing attacks by Boko Haram and kidnappings across many communities in the state on daily basis and without decisive action on the part of the military.

This, he noted was indicative that the Nigerian Armed Forces are losing ground in the fight against the insurgents in the state.

Zulum lamented that despite his administration’s huge support to the military in the fight against Boko Haram and other terrorists which has resulted in relative peace in the last three years, recent attacks and dislodgement of military formations in Wajirko, Sabon Gari in Damboa local government, Wulgo in Gamboru Ngala, and Izge in Gwoza local government areas as well as other related killing of innocent civilians and security personnel calls for serious concern and a set back in the fight against insurgency in Borno state and the North East region.

Zulum, who raised the alarm at a Special Expanded Security Meeting (ESM) held at the Government House, Maiduguri on Tuesday said: “As I address this important gathering today, it is unfortunate that the renewed Boko Haram attacks and kidnappings in many communities almost on daily basis without confrontation signaled that Borno State is losing ground.

“As you are all aware, my administration has been very supportive to the military and other security agencies in the fight against Boko Haram and other terrorists leading to a relative peace in the last three years. It is disheartening to note the recent attacks and dislodgement of military formations in Wajirko, Sabon Gari in Damboa local government, Wulgo in Gamboru Ngala, Izge in Gwoza local government areas among other related killing of innocent civilians and security agents calls for serious concern, and it is a set back in the fragile state of Borno and the North East region”, Zulum lamented

The meeting was attended by the Governor, the General Officer Commanding 7 Div, Major General Abubakar Haruna, Sector Commander, Commissioner of Police, heads of other security agencies, Shehu of Borno, Alh. Dr. Abubakar Garbai Al-Amin El-Kanemi, Shehu of Bama, Emirs of Biu, Uba, Askira, Gwoza, while Shehu of Dikwa- and Emir of Shani were in absent.

Prof Zulum commended the Federal Government under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the security agencies for their unwavering support in the fight against Boko Haram.

He said that more efforts have to be put in place through equipping and deploying of technological warfare to the military to stem the tide of all renewed attacks bedeviling parts of the southern Borno which shares international border with three African countries of Chad, Niger and Cameroon.

“In as much as Borno government under my leadership commend the federal government under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the security agencies for their unwavering support in the fight against Boko Haram, more efforts have to be put in place through equipping and deploying of technological warfare to the military to stem the tide of all renewed attacks bedevilling parts of the sahelian Borno which shares international border with three African countries of Chad, Niger and Cameroon”,Zulum stated.

Also, on behalf of the traditional rulers, the Shehu of Borno, commend security agencies in the fight against terrorism, but however, emphasized that about three local government areas of Guzamala, Marte, Abbadam and some parts of Mobbar are still under the total control of Boko Haram, stressing that, most of these communities are without civil authority.

He urged on the Federal Government to reconstruct the dilapidated and deplorable Biu-Damboa-Maiduguri, Maiduguri- Dikwa- Ngala, Maiduguri- Monguno-Kukawa and Biu -Damaturu federal roads among others.

Meanwhile, the Borno State Expanded Special Security Council has expressed concern over the renewed Boko Haram attacks in the state and called on the Federal Government to intensify efforts to bring under control the attacks on military formations and civilians as well as Kidnapping in the state and the region at large.

The Council in a 7-point resolutions read by the Borno state Commissioner of Information and Internal Security, Professor Usman Tar immediately after the meeting said “the Council after exhaustive deliberations arrived at the following resolutions:

“The Council expressed concern over rising Boko Haram insurgency attacks in Borno state. Council notes the Boko Haram carried out daring attacks on the military formation and critical infrastructure and dislodged the facilities, this is worrisome and disturbing. The Council called on the Federal Government and the Armed Forces to continue support for the ongoing counter insurgency efforts”.

The commissioner said on their parts, the heads of the security agencies assured to put more efforts within the available resources to bring the insurgency to an end.

The Council also called on the Borno state government to clear more lands for communities to engage in rainy season farming. According to them food security is the best form of security rather than the communities depending on palliatives and handouts.

Prof Tar said the council commended the Borno state government for resettling more than 100 communities and assured to support the government to resettle more communities in the year 2025, as well as Federal Government to support government to resettle the refugees in neighbouring communities.

The Council also called on the Borno state government to ban illegal falling of trees to bring under control incessant falling of trees and planting of more trees, especially economic trees to control.desertfication and climate change.

The resolution also noted that there are some challenges facing the involvement of Civilian JTF, hunters and vigilantes in fight against insurgency but however, called on the military and other security agencies to train them, so that they would support them better.

Meanwhile, the factional Apex Igbo Socio-Cultural Organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has decried gruesome murders of over 300 persons in the Southeast within the first quarter of 2025 and

called for urgent and decisive action to arrest the escalating insecurity in the region.

It lamented that her defenseless farmers are being subjected to relentless attacks, while others are denied access to their lands, creating a precarious situation that signals potential food scarcity and hunger.

The cultural organisation expressed dismay over what it described as conspiracy of silence by the governors of the region in the face of harrowing terror by suspected Fulani herdsmen.

In a statement issued by Ohaneze ndi Igbo factional leader, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro callved on the south East governors to be bold and courageous to flush out all killers herdsmen from Igbo forests.

He lamented that the fact that things have become so bad that people are now afraid of coming home to see their family members in the upcoming Easter celebrations, underscores a dire need for immediate intervention.

Isiguzoro urged the governors to wake-up and earnestly address the grievances of the people and to actively participate in restoring peace and security in the Southeast.

The apex body further issued a 30 – day ultimatum to the South East governors to expel these killer herdsmen from their territories and that if they continue to exhibit helplessness or incompetence in addressing these security challanges, Ohaneze ndi Igbo woyld be compelled to appeal for the declaration of a state of emergency within any southeast state where governance fails to ensure adequate protection for its citizens.

“Let the international community bear witness: Igboland is under siege. Fulani jihadist terrorists have ruthlessly claimed the lives of approximately 300 Igbos in a span of just three months.

“Ongoing killings in areas such as Ahuamufu and Okigwe in Enugu and Imo states, respectively, as well as Nkalaaha in Ebonyi State, Uturu in Abia State, and Umunze in Anambra State, must be met with unyielding resistance.

“The inaction observed among our political leaders especially the Southeast Governors, is not merely a passive acceptance of a grim reality but an alarming indication of the collapse of governance in the face of the terror unleashed by Fulani herdsmen across our homeland.

“It is time for our leaders especially the Southeast Governors to confront the continuous violence perpetuated by rogue elements within our region with the courage and commitment that history, our people, and the present moment demand.

“We cannot afford further delays. It is utterly unacceptable that our defenseless farmers are denied access to their lands, creating a precarious situation that signals potential food insecurity and shortages for the year 2025.

“The fear now permeating our communities, which precludes families from returning for the upcoming Easter celebrations, underscores a dire need for immediate intervention”, he stated.

