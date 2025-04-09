Enugu State Govt charges HIV/AIDS stakeholders to eradicate disease by 2030

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

The Secretary to Enugu State government, Professor Chidiebere Onyia, has charged stakeholders to end HIV/ AIDS by 2030.

Speaking at a one day Workshop on ENUGUSTATE COMMITTMENT TO A STRONG HIV RESPONSE held at FIDELMA HOTELS, Independence Layout, Enugu, on Tuesday 8th April, 2025, the Secretary to Enugu State government, Professor Chidiebere Onyia, who was represented by the SPA to the Governor on Health, Dr. Jaye, lamented that over the past years Africa and Nigeria depended on United States for HIV funding.

According to him, now that Nigeria no longer receives funds for HIV, it needs to look inwards to raise funds to drive HIV programme.

He expressed the readiness of the Governor Peter Ndubuisi Mbah administration to raise the resources to end HIV in Enugu State.

In his speech, the Commissioner for Health, Professor Emma Ike Obi, who was represented by the Director Public Health, Dr. Okenwa Uchechukwu, said his Ministry is committed to end HIV in Enugu State by 2030.

In a goodwill message by Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Barrister Lloyd Ekweremadu, who was represented by the Director, Information, Mr Dan Onwuegbuna, pointed out his Ministry’s desire to sensitize youths in the 3 Senatorial Districts of the State through outreach programmes to educate youths on the dangers of Hiv/ aids as a way of reducing the scourge of Hiv/ Aids.

Speaking on the occasion, ENSACA Programme Officer, Mr Martin Mgbo, in his overview of Hiv / aids, gave a historical perspective of Hiv/aids in Enugu State, and regretted that Enugu State, has 2.1 prevalence rate, a situation he noted was unfortunately high and needed a drastic response.

In their separate lectures, ENSACA Consultant Dr. Chikezie Nwankwo and the Director General NACA Dr Temitope Ilori, who was represented by the Deputy Director Human Rights NACA, Dr. Chigozie Ujam, noted that some of the strategic goals towards ending Hiv/ aids include, to maximize access to Hiv/aids drugs; breaking down barriers towards achieving outcomes; fully financed sustainable Hiv response and finding cross- cutting enablers involving leadership ownership,; high level political and legislative Commitment; promote inclusion and fight stigma.

Line Ministries that attended the workshop include officials of Ministries of Health, Education Youth and Sports and Gender Affairs, as well as Community and faith-based organizations .NACA and SACA officials and officers of Correction Centres as well as Dan Onwuegbuna.

