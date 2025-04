Depowa College Project: A commitment to Nation-Building, says Minister Badaru

CHIDIMMA UCHEGBU, ABUJA

The Honourable Minister of Defence, H.E. Mohammed Badaru Abubakar CON, mni, has underscored that the proposed Defence and Police Officers’ Wives Association (DEPOWA) College Project signifies a steadfast commitment of military and police families to nation-building.

This statement was made during the ground-breaking and fundraising ceremony held in Abuja, where he commended DEPOWA for its visionary leadership in advancing this significant initiative.

In his address, Minister Badaru described the event as a historic milestone: “It is with great pride and enthusiasm that I join you today to celebrate this momentous occasion—the ground-breaking and fundraising for the DEPOWA College Project.

According to the statement signed by the Director of Information and Public Relations, Sani Datti , the initiative embodies the unwavering commitment of our military and police families to nation-building, and I commend DEPOWA for its visionary leadership in championing this noble cause.”

Highlighting the importance of education, the Minister stated, “Education is the bedrock of societal progress. This college will serve as a beacon of hope, excellence, and opportunity for the children of our brave service members.

By investing in their future, we honor the sacrifices of their parents and strengthen the foundation of our national security. A well-educated generation nurtured in an environment of discipline and patriotism is critical to sustaining peace, unity, and prosperity in Nigeria.”

Minister Badaru reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to supporting DEPOWA, stating, “The Ministry of Defence stands in solidarity with DEPOWA and pledges its full support to ensure the timely completion of this project. We recognize the unique challenges faced by the families of those who dedicate their lives to protecting our nation.

This college will alleviate educational burdens while fostering academic excellence and moral integrity among students. I also urge all stakeholders—government agencies, corporate organizations, and public-spirited individuals—to contribute generously to this laudable endeavor.”

In closing, he acknowledged and applauded DEPOWA for its resilience and compassion: “To our donors and partners, your generosity will resonate through generations.

Together, we shall build an institution that will produce future leaders, innovators, and patriots. I wish you a successful event.”

