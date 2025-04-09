Breaking: Rivers sole administrator ignores court orders, appoints administrators for 23 LGAs

EMMANUEL NLEWEDUM, Port Harcourt

The Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas has ignored the Court orders barring him from appointing administrators for the 23 local government areas across the state.

A Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt had restrained the Rivers’ Sole Administrator from appointing sole administrators or their equivalents to oversee the 23 local government areas in the state.

Justice Adamu Turaki Mohammed granted the order in Suit No. FHC/PH/CS/46/2025, filed by the PILEX Centre for Civic Education Initiative, led by Courage Msirimovu, against the Sole Administrator in his official capacity.

The court noted that the motion ex parte, filed on March 28, 2025, sought several reliefs, including an interim injunction restraining the respondent and his agents from making such appointments. The applicant also requested any further orders the court deemed necessary.

Justice Mohammed, after reviewing the motion, ruled in favor of the applicant and fixed April 14, 2025, for the hearing of the substantive matter.

Despite the Court order stoping him, the Sole Administrator, Retired Vice Admiral Ibas on Wednesday morning gave approval for the appointments of Administrators for the 23 Local Government Areas of Rivers State.

Ibas in a statement issued on Wednesday by the Secretary to the Rivers State Government, SSG, Professor Ibibia Worika, also approved the reconstitution of some Boards of Agencies, Commissions, and Parastatals, earlier suspended.

The statement noted that all appointments take immediate effect.

