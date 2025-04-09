Army recruitment : Join, lose your life – IPOB warns Igbo youths

PHIL OKOSE, Onitsha

Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), on Tuesday, warned Igbo youths not to go for the recruitment exercise into the Nigerian Army currently going on to avoid losing their lives to Boko Haram and other heavily armed gunmen terrorizing Nigeria.

Sounding the note of warning through her spokesperson, Emma Powerful, the movement queried, “What has happened to those who enlisted a few years back?” You might be astonished that numerous individuals have fallen victim to the Boko Haram violence and other terrorist organizations’ acts in the North.

“The Nigerian Army has announced another recruitment drive for new members. Annually, only the Nigerian Army enlists a significant number of soldiers. The factors include the low morale that compels numerous soldiers to quit and the significant casualty rates that Nigerian troops experience at the hands of state-sponsored terrorists.

“We have witnessed viral clips and reports about Nigerian soldiers fighting insurgency in the North expressing grievances over insufficient allowances, food, medical care, and equipment. These Nigerian soldiers are exploited as scapegoats in the terrorism dealings between Nigerian politicians and their Western allies.

“We also possess documentation of military barracks and police stations in Northern Nigeria being taken over by terrorists. In exchange, the Nigerian government and its deadly military compensate the terrorists responsible for killing the unaware soldiers with cash, employment, and scholarships under the guise of repentant terrorists, officially incorporating them into their security forces.

“Unknowingly, numerous young individuals have perished in battles fueled by ongoing sponsored insurgencies. This recent military enlistment might be linked to the Western imperialists-supported ECOWAS strategies to wage war on the AES Nations.

“The Nigerian government is covertly enlisting soldiers to engage in combat against the Sahelian Nations on behalf of their Western leaders. No Biafran youth ought to position themselves as instruments for the Nigerian government,

” Any Igbo youth who enlists in the Nigerian Army, “your name will be regrettable.” You will either be offered up to the Northern terrorists, captured and killed by the state, or be sacrificed to the courageous Sahelian soldiers. In any case, you will be either killed or left with debilitating injuries.

“If you succeed in coming back alive, you will return in disgrace without any advantages from the Nigerian Army. Inquire of those involved in proxy wars whether they received compensation. Rather than joining the Nigerian Army, return to your village and pursue farming.

“Nigerians have consistently been unfair to their soldiers from various ethnic backgrounds. Simply envision your destiny as an Igbo warrior. As an indigenous Igbo individual, your achievement is seen as a risk to the Nigerian State. Your struggle against insurgency will be perceived as a conflict with the North.

“This will subject you to greater risk and potential eradication by the State Agents. Consider this: where are the many brave young Igbo individuals who enlisted in the Nigerian Army since 2020?

“Numerous individuals have departed, while others are imprisoned by the Nigerian Army for seeking equality. “Be of service to Nigeria as an Igbo individual and return in disgrace.”

“IPOB has previously cautioned you about this, and we are reiterating our warning to our people once more. Refrain from joining the Nigerian Army, which is aligned with ethnic prejudice and supports terrorism,” the movement advised.

