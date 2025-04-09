Anambra’s Solution Lens Platform Earns Stakeholders’ Praise at OGP 2.0 Action Plan Launch

Anambra State’s commitment to transparency, citizen participation, and technology-driven governance received a major boost yesterday, as the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, in collaboration with UNICEF, launched the Open Government Partnership (OGP) Action Plan 2.0.

A major highlight of the event was the sneak preview of the Solution Lens platform — an innovative digital tool developed by the Anambra State ICT Agency and championed by the Ministry to operationalize open governance and enhance citizen engagement.

Though yet to be officially launched, the platform was presented to stakeholders as a powerful demonstration of how technology is being leveraged under Governor Soludo’s administration to bridge the gap between government and the people. It drew high praise from stakeholders, including UNICEF, civil society organizations, private sector players, and the National OGP Coordinator.

Described as “open governance made easy” by the Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Mrs. Chiamaka Nnake, Solution Lens is a citizen engagement platform designed to empower the people. It provides a centralized space for citizens to track government projects, voice their concerns, and engage directly with policymakers. “The goal is to make a real, tangible impact on the lives of citizens,” she emphasized.

In his remarks, the MD/CEO of the Anambra State ICT Agency, Chukwuemeka Fred Agbata, CFA, highlighted that the platform reflects Mr. Governor’s vision of building a smart, livable, and prosperous megacity. He noted that Solution Lens is a user-generated content platform that grows more dynamic and impactful through active citizen participation.

“This platform is the result of many months of dedicated research, strategy sessions, and high-level approvals,” he stated.

“Anambra is among the first states to consolidate all its digital resources into a single unified platform — anambrastate.gov.ng,” Agbata added. “Solution Lens, with its dedicated URL lens.anambrastate.gov.ng, serves as an extension of this central domain. Its true strength lies in the interaction it fosters — the more Ndi Anambra engage, the more powerful and impactful it becomes.”

CFA reaffirmed the Anambra State ICT Agency’s commitment to the state’s ongoing digital transformation. “Our push for OGP 2.0 is powered by technology,” he said. “We understand that without technology, bridging any governance gap in today’s world would be challenging.”

Stakeholders at the event praised the platform’s transparency and interactive features — including real-time access to state projects mapped using GPS, with project details and timelines. These features offer an unprecedented level of visibility and enable citizens to monitor the progress of projects in their communities.

Several stakeholders shared their excitement about the platform’s potential:

Dr. Victor Chima, Social Policy Officer at the UNICEF Enugu Office, commended the Anambra State Government for developing such a laudable platform. He noted that, if properly implemented, Solution Lens could serve as a one-stop hub showcasing all of the state’s achievements. “People can easily see how Anambra is performing — locally, nationally, and globally — all with just a click, without the need for long explanations,” he said.

“Anambra State has not seen anything like this before. The Google Map on Solution Lens shows each individual project, its location, and status. One of the projects a traditional ruler recommended some time ago is already being implemented on the platform,” said Mr. Ezeodili Francis, a private sector representative.

Ugochi Ehiahuruke, Executive Director of the Social and Integral Development Centre (SIDEC), speaking on behalf of civil society organizations, described the platform as a “charter of demand made easy,” urging citizens to take advantage of it to ensure their needs are captured and to follow up on government interventions.

The National OGP Coordinator, Dr. Gloria Amadi, described Solution Lens as a fantastic “citizens’ feedback mechanism.” She applauded Anambra’s leadership and pledged to spotlight the platform at the national level.

As anticipation builds for the formal launch of the Solution Lens platform, one thing is clear: Anambra is setting the pace for citizen-driven, technology-enabled governance in Nigeria. The state is not just talking open governance — it is living it, digitizing it, and putting power back in the hands of its people.