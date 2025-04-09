Anambra guber : Soludo is unbeatable with his numerous achievements – Market chairman

PHIL OKOSE, Onitsha

As various political parties are getting set for the November 8th, 2025 gubernatorial election in Anambra state, the chairman of Sokoto road traders’ Association, Hon. Emeka Mbachu, disclosed Thursday that with Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s numerous achievements, he remains unbeatable as those achievements will speak for him.

To buttress his claim, Mbachu recalled the just concluded All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, gubernatorial primary election, where the governor was elected unopposed, stating that in come November 8th governorship election that Soludo will carry the day as those achievements have not been recorded since the inception of the state.

“Even those who never agreed with Soludo have come to realize that he performed excellently well, especially in the area of rapid infrastructural development of the state, adding that doubting Thomas has also joined in propagating the good work of the governor.

” What he did in the markets are uncountable, he worked from Sokoto road to New market road, from Sokoto to Niger, this bridge in our market, more than 20 containers have fallen from it and killed a lot of people, nobody came to our rescue.

“We have written so many letters seeking government help for this bridge, but no one responded. But when Soludo came on board, immediately we wrote him, and he came to our rescue. Work is now ongoing at Bida road, work is done at Okpoko, free hospital delivery, free education, a lot, so those trying to contest with Soludo are coming out for them to be relevant.

“Among all the achievements of Soludo, 70 per cent goes to traders. He doesn’t joke with traders. If you come to this Sokoto road, the container can turn or reverse here, but unlike before, when the container gets to a certain point/junction in this Sokoto road, it will fall down.

“All of us at Sokoto road are with Soludo, his second tenure is assured in our market. As for other parties, they are voting for Governor Soludo, there is no two ways about it,” he disclosed.

On Monday sit-at-home which has affected the Southeast economy he said, “I am still pleading with traders to start coming to the market on Mondays, as for Sokoto road market, if you come here on Mondays, we are opening and customers are coming to buy goods and there are Security personnel everywhere, even at Sokoto road here. Let the traders come out, nothing is happening.”

Lamenting that other states are trading and having their markets open on Mondays, he urged schools, banks, courts, among others, to open on Mondays as their security is assured.

He said that Governor Soludo has put in place a security outfit that is combat-ready, ‘Udo ga Achi’, pointing out that people have no reason to stay indoors on Mondays.

Hon. Mbachu commended the Special Adviser to Governor Soludo on Trade and Markets, Hon. Evarist Uba, and President General, PG, Anambra State Markets Amalgamated Traders’ Association, ASMATA, Chief Humphrey Anuna, for their efforts in piloting the affairs of the markets disclosing that the duo restored the peace and tranquility now being enjoyed in all markets in the state.

