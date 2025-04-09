Alaigbo Development Foundation tasks Nigeria to support South East Debt Commission

COSMAS CHUKWU , Enugu

A leading Igbo think tank, Alaigbo Development Foundation (ADF), has asked the Federal Government to appropriate one trillion Naira to the South East Development Commission (SEDC) over the period of five years for infrastructure development of the zone.

The Alaigbo Development Foundation also said the sum should be in the form of reparation for Igbo properties abandoned in Port Harcourt and Lagos during the Nigeria-Biafra civil war, and for the resettlement of their kith and kin excised from the South East into other regions after the war.

President of ADF and former President of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Professor Ukachukwu Awuzie said that given the exoneration of Ndigbo from the January 1966 coup by former Military President, General Ibrahim Babangida, in his widely publicised book “A Journey in Service,” the Igbos are asking for a national consensus that the next President of Nigeria emerges from Igbo extraction.

Based on the same premise, ADF once more demanded the immediate and unconditional release of the leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, from prolonged detention.

These demands and others were contained in a press statement by the President of ADF, Professor Ukachukwu Awuzie, titled, “Nigeria, her canceric and malignant Igbophobic Problem and Babangida’s – A Journey in Service.”

Appreciating IBB for confirming that the January 15, 1966 Coup was not an Igbo affair, Awuzie said previous efforts to make the wartime Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon, to say the truth about the coup de ‘etat, yielded no results.

The former Vice Chancellor of Imo State University (IMSU) recalled that in 2016, ADF wrote a widely advertised open letter to Gowon, pleading with him to tell the world whether the coup led by Major Chukwuma Nzeogwu was an Igbo coup or Nigerian coup as others were dubbed.

According to him, as expected, Gowon failed to respond to the letter published as advertorials in three national dailies and posted to his Ray Field residence in Jos, which he acknowledged, prompting ADF to respond in a book titled, “The Nigeria’s January 1966 Coup and Biafra: Myths and Realities.”

He therefore welcomed the fact that one of the protagonists in the destruction of ndi Igbo during the war, General Ibrahim Babangida, swallowed his pride to confirm the obvious that Nzeogwu who led the January 15, 1966 coup was more Hausa-Fulani than Igbo and that the coup was not an Igbo affair, but aimed at installing Chief Obafemi Awolowo as the Prime Minister of Nigeria.

He said: “It was disingenuous the fact that the counter coup of July 1966 was overtly geared to northern (far-northern) domination and negatively midwife a horrid bloodlust and a total collapse of compatriot spirit against the Igbo-a situation that still pervades the Nigerian polity, up till today, thus questioning the basis of a united one Nigeria.

“Thirdly, General Babangida clarified that those who purveyed the destructive and malicious lie that it was an Igbo coup were the ones motivated by the desire of ethnic dominance to trigger an anti-Igbo tension on a national scale of Igbophobia. One can infer that there was a deliberate ploy or plot hatched ahead of time to deploy the coup as a subterfuge for a genocide against ndi Igbo.

“Further: that an Igbo officer, Major General Anuforo assassinated another Igbo brother officer, Colonel Unegbe who opposed the coup. Another Igbo officer, major Obienu played a key role in halting the coup. Unfortunately, when Major Obienu was later to be hounded and murdered by Northern soldiers during the counter coup, it didn’t matter to them that he put his life on the line to foil the ‘Igbo coup’.

To them, what matters was that he was Igbo, and therefore must die.”

Continuing, Awuzie maintained that until Nigerians start having a genuine conversation about our national unity, the aggrieved would continue to ask vital questions whenever the opportunities present themselves, and demand for freedom from their oppressors.

He opined that the issue of the June 12, 1993 election should not be of utmost importance and interest to any wise Nigerian, of the several revelations made by IBB in his book, as he did not write anything unknown before now about the annulled election.

Awuzie said: “It is very unfortunate that some Nigerians and their rulers pay lip service to the Nigerian question. It is worse when it comes to the Igbo question in Nigeria, before, during and after the Nigeria-Biafra war.

We note with despair the trifling with the national anthems-both the old-new and the new. We are determined to use this auspicious opportunity to demand the appropriate restitution on the part of Ndigbo as follows.

“One of the unwritten codes of limitations operating against ndi Igbo today in Nigeria is as a result of the lies concerning the January 1966 Coup that has excluded ndi Igbo from certain positions in Nigeria.

We demand that a consensus be made that the next president of Nigeria emerges from ndi Igbo. It happened in Nigeria before.

“Recall that it was the annulment of the June 12 election that gave the Yoruba nation the privilege of the 1999 presidency.

Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, an eminently qualified Igbo man, on this note gave way for Chief Olu Falae and Chief Olusegun Obasanjo to be the sole contestants for the 1999 presidential election, thus willy-nilly producing a President of Nigeria of Yoruba extraction.

Ndi Igbo demands such honour if they are still wanted in Nigeria.

“Given what has been revealed by Babangida, it is therefore not wrong for any Igbo man to seek for self-determination inalienable right that is enshrined in the Nigerian constitution, African Charter of Human Rights and the United Nations Human Rights Charter on the rights of the indigenous peoples of the world.

“Based on the above, we boldly demand the unconditional and speedy release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu from prison. This is because other Nigerians, like Sunday Igboho have engaged even more in what he engaged himself in.

Why is his own different? It is even worse off when terrorists, such as members of Boko Haram, ISWAP, among others, have been pardoned and integrated into Nigerian security agencies.”

Awuzie said ADF also demands the return of Igbo communities excised from Igbo states after the Nigeria-Biafra Civil War, such as the Igbo Akiri or Igbanke from Edo State and Igbos in Awka-Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Benue and Kogi.

He said since it is difficult to restore all the ‘abandoned properties’ of ndi Igbo, especially in Port Harcourt, they were equally demanding hundred trillion Naira to be appropriated to the South East Development Commission (SEDC) over the period of five years, as reparation for the restoration of all properties abandoned in Port Harcourt, Lagos, among others, as a result of the lies of the Civil War.

He explained that the money from the reparation would be used for infrastructure development of the zone and for resettlement of our isolated kith and kin excised from the zone, to show the nation’s willingness to let off some grievances in the interest of national peace.

Awuzie said ADF demands for a public apology from Nigeria, the kind that culminated in the reintegration of the South Africans after apartheid, as well as the naming of a national monument good Abiola won.

