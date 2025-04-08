We “ll tackle lodging of underage girls in hotels – Ondo Govt.

DAMISI OJO, Akure

Ondo State government is poised to eradicate the unwholesome acts of lodging young girls in hotels, warning that those found culpable will be prosecuted.

According to the Special Adviser to the Governor on Women Affairs, Dr Seun Osamaye, the menace of lodging underage girls in hotels, the loitering of underage girls and hawking during and after school hours in Ondo State are worrisome

Speaking on behalf of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa while welcoming the new Comptroller of Immigration in the state,CIS Felicia Amaka Anara, the SA appreciated the Comptroller’s visit, saying despite her tight schedule, she still deemed it imperative to visit her office.

She noted that the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) and the Ondo State Ministry of Women Affairs are joining forces to tackle child labour, human trafficking, and the issue of out-of-school children across the state through sensitisation of all stakeholders.

According to her, the enlightenment on the rules and regulations guiding these unwholesome practices becomes imperative, , so that no one would claim ignorance when the hand of the law catches up with offenders.

Speaking earlier, the new Comptroller of NI$, Ondo State Command, CIS Felicia Amaka Anara thanked the Ministry of Women Affairs and the entire management also comprising of the Ag. Permanent Secretary, Mrs Odusola and all directors for their hospitality.

She said her visit was necessitated by the findings of her officers who were on inspection to some hotels in the state, where some underage girls were seen lodged.

She said the visit was to synergize with the ministry, in order to curtail the vice minimally.

CIS Anara also solicited support from the ministry for NIS to establish a Creche in its office, as the agency is prepared to encourage it’s nursing mothers to practice “exclusive breastfeeding of babies” for six months as stipulated by the government. Anara later highlighted the activities of her agency, saying, a lot of reforms have taken place in NIS.

The NIS commended the Ondo State Government for prioritizing women’s welfare through various impactful programmes initiated by the Ministry of Women Affairs. The agency also sought the ministry’s support in addressing broader humanitarian challenges.

The Special Adviser however, affirmed the ministry’s readiness to collaborate with the Nigeria Immigration Service to ensure the successful implementation of its mandate.

Members of the NIS Comptroller’s Team were led to have a look around the training rooms in the Ministry’s acquisition centre.

Dr. Osamaye added that the “EASE” agenda of the current administration promotes inclusivity and supports initiatives that protect and empower vulnerable groups.

