Photo Gallery

The Lords worshippers Assembly in Collaboration with Complete Woman Lagos Chapter on a free Medical Outreach, Prayer Program in Lagos

by Peter Anayo0117

From left… Guest Pastor, Founder Mighty Disciples Evangelical Global Ministry, Pastor Jubril Kosoko; Founder the Complete Woman, NGO, Barr. Tunrayo Falede; Chairman, National Association Proprietors of Private School (NAPPS), Eti-Osa, Mr. F. Chris-Omon, Host Minister, Pastor of  The Lords worshippers Assembly (TLWA), Pastor Mrs. Helen Nkwo and Vice Chairman, NAPPS, Meg Onome Akinsefunmi, during the TLWA in Collaboration with The Complete Woman Lagos Chapter on a Free Medical Outreach and Prayer Program in Lagos.

From left… Founder of the Complete Woman, NGO, Barr. Tunrayo Falede; Guest Pastor, Founder Mighty Disciples Evangelical Global Ministry, Pastor Jubril Kosoko; Host Minister, Pastor of The Lord Worshippers Assembly (TLWA), Pastor Mrs. Helen Nkwo; Chairman, National Association Proprietors of Private School (NAPPS), Eti-Osa, Mr. F. Chris-Omon and Vice Chairman, NAPPS, Meg Onome Akinsefunmi, during the TLWA in Collaboration with The Complete Woman Lagos Chapter on a Free Medical Outreach and Prayer Programme held at Ajah in Lagos. On 5/4/2025.

Cross-section of the health workers and patients during the screening exercise.

Cross-section of the participants exercising their body.

From left… Guest Pastor, Founder Mighty Disciples Evangelical Global Ministry, Pastor Jubril Kosoko; Host Minister, Pastor of The Lord Worshippers Assembly  (TLWA), Pastor Mrs. Helen Nkwo; Chief Smart Ladi Fadayomi and Founder of the Complete Woman, NGO, Barr. Tunrayo Falede.

Sugar Level test at the Programme.

A Health worker checking women for Blood tests at the exercise.

Eye screening in the programme.

 Left …Founder of the Complete Woman, NGO, Barr. Tunrayo Falede and other health workers.

Cross Section of participants, during  The Lord’s worshippers Assembly  (TLWA) in Collaboration with The Complete Woman Lagos Chapter on a Free Medical Outreach and Prayer Program held at Addo Road Ajah in  Lagos on 5/4/2025 …Courtesy of CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

