The Advantages Of Engaging In Personal Growth And Development

Renowned author, pastor and founder of The King’s Rubies, Dr Ifeoma Eze, is urging individuals to embrace personal growth and development as a way to unlock purpose, happiness and meaningful relationships. In her widely acclaimed book, “Becoming A Person Of Exceptional Value” she makes a compelling case for why intentional self-improvement is essential in today’s fast-paced world. She gave some Advantages Of Engaging in Personal Growth and Development.

When you expand and grow yourself, you become more interesting because you learn more. You’re also more open to different viewpoints and perspectives as well as being more aware of both yourself and others around you.

Personal development guarantees clarity. You are clearer on your purpose in life and you can quickly identify which task will give you the best result with the resources available to you at that moment. It gives you a sense of direction and helps you discover what it is you really want out of life and yourself.

With personal growth and development, when you improve yourself, your life, your relationships and achieve your goals, you become happier. You will have greater confidence, resilience, personal and interpersonal skills to cope with any eventuality.

4. Personal development helps you improve your self-esteem and like yourself more because you become the person you want to become. You also learn to respect, accept, and love who you already are. You believe in yourself and know that you are capable of achieving so much more.

A major component of personal development is education, learning, and knowledge. You can not only learn new skills and knowledge and education, but you also learn about yourself, about others, and about the world and humanity.

When you improve on your personal development, you are better able to see which relationships are worth investing in and which need to be cut loose.

When you are personally growing and succeeding, others around you are probably going to notice. Your story, your progress, and your success can inspire others.

Personal development in general also affects all areas of your life even if it is just being directly applied to one area. For example, working on and growing your confidence can positively affect and.improve the relationship aspect of your life and the work aspect of your life.

When you improve on yourself, people are naturally drawn to you and your relationships you already have with others also improve. With personal development, you are continuously growing and improving. You’re less likely to stay stuck and stagnant in your life

10. With strong personal development, you develop the necessary will. This helps you become better at making sound decisions and being able to more effectively solve any problem that arises. It also helps you build and develop the skills to better deal with adversity, especially when times get tough.

Coined from the book, Becoming A Person Of Exceptional Value By Dr. Ifeoma Eze, The King's Rubies.

