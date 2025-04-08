SPE Oloibiri Lecture Series and Energy Forum (OLEF) 2025 to focus on driving energy sustainability

The 2025 Oloibiri Lecture Series and Energy Forum (OLEF), organized by the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) Nigeria Council scheduled to hold on Thursday, April 10, 2025, at 9:00 AM, at the Main Auditorium, PTDF Tower, Abuja.

This year’s event, themed “Driving Energy Sustainability Through Technology, Policy, and Supply Chain Excellence,” comes at a critical time for Nigeria’s energy industry as stakeholders seek pathways to a more sustainable and resilient energy future.

“As Nigeria navigates the global energy transition, the OLEF 2025 offers a timely opportunity to harness technology, policy innovation, and supply chain excellence as tools to drive sustainable growth in the energy sector. This year’s theme reflects our commitment to not just adapt, but to lead,” said Engr. Amina Danmadami. SPE, Nigeria Council Chair.

The event will be graced by Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, Honourable Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), and Hon. Ekperikpe Ekpo, Honourable Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), as Special Guests of Honour.

Distinguished keynote speakers include: Mr. Bayo Ojulari, Group Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL); Engr. Farouk Ahmed, Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA); Engr. Gbenga Komolafe, Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) amongst others.

As the global energy sector continues to face mounting pressure to adopt more sustainable and environmentally responsible practices, OLEF 2025 aims to catalyze impactful discussions and actionable strategies around policy reform, technological innovation, and supply chain optimization.

“OLEF 2025 is more than just a forum – it is a rallying point for collaboration, strategy, and forward-thinking leadership. We are indeed poised to chart a resilient and inclusive energy future for Nigeria and beyond,” said Danmadami.

The key objectives of the forum include: Evaluating Nigeria’s current energy policy landscape and identifying areas for impactful reforms; Promoting policies that incentivize renewable energy, energy efficiency, and low-carbon technologies; Enhancing energy supply chains through sustainable practices and circular economy principles and encouraging strategic partnerships to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and foster energy diversification

By uniting policymakers, industry leaders, regulators, and technocrats, the 2025 Oloibiri Lecture Series and Energy Forum seeks to drive meaningful progress toward a sustainable energy future, strengthen energy security, and support Nigeria’s economic development goals.

The Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) Nigeria Council is a professional body committed to collecting, disseminating, and exchanging technical knowledge concerning the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas resources. OLEF, established in honor of Nigeria’s first commercial oil discovery in Oloibiri, Bayelsa State, serves as a platform for policy dialogue and thought leadership in the energy industry.

