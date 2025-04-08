Senate C’ttee impressed with progress on Bodo-Bonny Road In Rivers

Middle on the front row is the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Works, Senator Barinada Mpigi, addressing the press after the Committee’s inspection visit to the ongoing Bodo-Bonny Road last weekend, while the Managing Director, Julius Berger Nigeria PLC, Engr. Dr. Peer Lubasch alongside other Senators, listens.

The Senate Committee on Works has declared its excitement at the progress of work on the signature Bodo-Bonny Road, even as it urged the contractor, Julius Berger Nigeria PLC to intensify efforts to meet the project deadline.

Chairman of the committee, Senator Barinada Mpigi, led members on an oversight visit to the site weekend, where they inspected ongoing works on the vital 35.7km linking mainland communities to Bonny Island.

Senator Mpigi, speaking to journalists after the inspection, acknowledged the progress made so far but emphasised the need for urgency.

“We are happy with the progress, but we expect more from Julius Berger, a company we have come to know as a giant in the construction industry,” Mpigi said, adding, “The Federal Government has met its obligations, now it is time for delivery.”

The challenging project, which began in 2014, has been slowed by difficult terrain, including swampy soil and tidal movements.

Despite these obstacles, the committee reported that five kilometres of the road have been asphalted and major bridges completed, improving connectivity in the region.

The Senate team directed Julius Berger to step up efforts and complete asphalting work before the end of the year.

A progress review has been scheduled for September, with assurances of regular monitoring visits to keep the project on track. “This is not a one-time visit. We will continue to monitor every stage of this project until it is delivered,” the Committee Chairman said.

A member of the committee, Senator Patrick Ndubueze, also emphasised how delicate the project is, citing differences in construction conditions compared to other regions.

He quipped: “Construction in this area is not the same as in the South-East.

Responding, the Managing Director of Julius Berger, Engr. Dr. Peer Lubasch, who led top management staff of the leading construction company to accompany the lawmakers on the visit, assured the Committee that the company will complete the road project by December, depending on adequate financing.

According to Lubasch, the pace of construction was slow due to the need to allow the soil to set, considering that the area is low-lying, marshy, muddy and swampy, as well as disturbing tidal movements.

He noted that despite these challenges, significant progress has been made with reasonable kilometres of the road already asphalted, adding that the road is accessible for vehicles to drive into both the Mainland and Island.

He added that critical bridges have also been completed, linking the mainland to Bonny Island.

The Bodo-Bonny road project consists of 13 bridges comprising three main bridges, nine mini bridges and one bridge over the pipeline.

The length of the Bodo-Bonny road project is 35.7 kilometres. It will be the first road to connect oil-rich Bonny Island to mainland Rivers State; cutting across four local government areas (LGAs) in Rivers State.

The project which is a tripartite agreement between the Federal Government, the Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas and Julius Berger Nigeria Plc. comprises the construction of mini bridges with a span of 23 m each as well as two creek bridges, Afa Creek Bridge of about 530 m length and Nanabie Creek Bridge of about 640 m length, in addition to the construction of a major river bridge of about 750 m length over the Opobo Channel.

Completion of the Bodo Bonny Road is expected to open up economic opportunities, ease transport for residents, and strengthen links to critical oil and gas by infrastructure on Bonny Island.

