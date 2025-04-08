Okaba urged to resign as President of Ijaw National Congress over alleged incompetence

EMMANUEL NLEWEDUM, Port Harcourt

Professor Benjamin Okaba has been asked to resign as the President of the Ijaw National Congress, INC, over alleged incompetence and lack of direction in his leadership.

The call for Okaba’s resignation was contained in a communique issued in Port Harcourt by the leadership of a pressure group, Rivers Restoration Movement, RRM, and made available to newsmen on Tuesday.

RRM in the communique jointly signed by its Director General, Hon. Johnson Georgewill and Secretary, Mrs Sarima Akpata, accused the INC President, Okaba of allegedly being irresponsible, reckless and making provocative statements on the political crises rocking Rivers State and Ijaw matters in general.

The statement reads in part, “As a group, we are appalled that Prof Okab,a who is supposed to be neutral in the crisis in Rivers State, knowing too well that we have Ijaws on both sides of the Rivers rift, will decide to be partisan and one-sided.

“Just like he supported Tonye Cole for Governor in 2023 and vilified the suspended Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, while true Ijaw son’s stood firm with the FCT Minister, had sleepless nights to ensure H.E Sim Fubara emerged victorious in the election.”

The group warned Prof Okaba against further insulting former Rivers State Governor and the current Minister of Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike or face legal actions.

“We are hereby calling on Prof. Okaba to stop forthwith from granting any press interview to insult and disparage the FCT Minister, H.E. Nyesom Wike, that God used to politically liberate the Rivers Ijaws in 2023, else we will be forced to explore every legal means to file criminal defamation suit in court.

“We are forced at this moment to question the professorship and intellectual capacity of Prof Okaba owing to the fact that in an interview on Arise TV, he called for a DNA test on all Ijaws that support the FCT Minister to certify if they are really Ijaws. What a shame?

“We believe the founding fathers of INC will be in tears to see a formidable and non partisan group formed solely to unite Ijaws, build friendship among other ethnic groups and protect IJAW Interest now turning into a political party because of one man’s greed.

“RRM is asking, where are those, including Prof Okaba who allegedly were beating war drums on a purely constitutional matter now that Gov Fubara has been suspended?

“Our stand remains the same that the majority of Rivers Ijaws who fought for the emergence of H.E. Sim Fubara are with the leader of Rivers State politics H.E Nyesom Wike.

We are also appealing for the sake of equity, fairness and Justice that another Ijaw man should be allowed to complete the term of the Ijaws as Ijaws will remain grateful.”

