NUPENG, PENGASSAN rejects NNPC external recruitment

By AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) and the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) of Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) Group Executive Council (GEC) have expressed concerns over the company’s plan to fill top management position with externally recruited personnel.

In a letter dated 4 April, addressed to the NNPC Chief Human Resources Officer, NUPENG and PENGASSAN said they cannot accept or support the recruitment of senior and management staff from outside the company.

The letter, titled ‘Filling of top management positions in NNPC Limited with externally recruited personnel is unacceptable to PENGASSAN and NUPENG GEC’, was signed by GEC Secretary at PENGASSAN, Amaoge Chukwudi; its chairman, Solomon Orieji; and the GEC Secretary at NUPENG, Paulosa Paulosa and its chairman, Baba Kaumi.

The letter was also sent to the Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of NNPC, Executive Vice President (EVP) Business Services, NNPC, the president of PENGASSAN and NUPENG.

“We extend our warm congratulations to the newly appointed Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) and Board Members of NNPC Limited. We wish them success in their new roles and pray for excellence in their assignments.

“However, we must draw urgent attention to a matter of serious concern to avert avoidable consequences. Based on past experiences, we have observed a recurring trend whenever a new GCEO is appointed externally – the temptation to fill top management positions with external recruitment rather than promoting staff members from within NNPC Ltd.

“As a matter of caution, we must state clearly that we cannot accept, accommodate, or support the recruitment of senior and Management staff from outside NNPC Limited and that any plan in such direction be stopped immediately,” the letter reads.

It said NNPC Limited is home to thousands of experienced, competent, and dedicated Nigerian professionals across various fields.

They argued that these individuals, who include their members, have dedicated quality years to sustaining the legacies of the company and are eager to take on higher responsibilities.

“Denying them career advancement opportunities and overlooking them in favor of external recruitment is grossly unjust and wasteful, and it will also disrupt the company’s steady progress towards greater profitability and efficiency.

“We must therefore caution against any unjust action that undermines the career growth of deserving staff members of our company. If this warning is ignored, we cannot guarantee the continuation of industrial harmony within NNPC Limited.”

Therefore, they said the letter serves to put the management and the Board of NNPC Limited on notice that PENGASSAN and NUPENG categorically reject any recruitment or appointment of senior or management staff above the SS6 cadre (specifically within the SS5 to M2 cadre) from outside the organisation.

“Any attempt to do so will be met with strong resistance, including a total shutdown of operations. Please accept our assurances of continued support and regards,” the letter reads.

On Wednesday, President Bola Tinubu sacked the board of the NNPC, including its Group Chief Executive Officer, Mele Kyari and board chairman, Pius Akinyelure.

The president also approved Mr Ojulari as the new GCEO of the NNPC and Ahmadu Kida as non-executive chairman.

On Friday, the NNPC announced the appointment of a new 8-man senior management team. The company said the appointments take immediate effect.