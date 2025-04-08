April 8, 2025
Trending now

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, APRIL 8, 2025

NNPCL Foundation begins free cataract treatment for 1,000 persons in Bayelsa

Burkinabe President slams nations, says no country has developed under democracy

National Police Day: Tinubu assures of improved welfare for personnel

We ‘ve attracted $491m investments into CNG in 1yr—PCNGI Coordinator

Ahead 2027 election: Attempts to destroy Labour Party ‘ll backfire, Gov Otti…

Saudi Arabia suspends visa issuance to Nigeria, 13 other countries

Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu at the ongoing 150th IPU Assembly in Tashkent,…

Customs TCIP Command generates N347.9bn for Q1 2025

FG unveils UBE school improvement programme

Champion Newspapers LTD
Energy

NNPCL Foundation begins free cataract treatment for 1,000 persons in Bayelsa

by Peter Anayo050

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Foundation has begun free cataract treatments for no fewer than 1,000 residents of Bayelsa.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the foundation has earlier carried out a screening exercise during which people were diagnosed with cataract and profiled for treatment.

The free surgery is taking place at the Federal Medical Centre, Yenagoa and the Niger Delta University Teaching Hospital, Okolobiri.

Mrs Emmanuela Arukwe, the Managing Director, NNPC Foundation, said that the intervention was the foundation’s way of supporting people with visual challenges.

Represented by the Manager, Healthcare Programme, Jude Ayalogu, Arukwe said that the exercise was a nationwide programme targeted to treat 6,000 cataract patients across the six geo-political zones.

She said that WHO reports had shown that cataract remained one of the leading causes of blindness globally.

“According to WHO, nearly 50 per cent of blindness cases in Nigeria are caused by cataracts.

“In rural and underserved areas, limited access to quality eye care exacerbates this challenge, many individuals to live with avoidable blindness.

“Visual challenge is not only a health issue, it is a social and economic crisis. Loss of vision negatively impacts on productivity, independence, and overall quality of life.

“At NNPC Foundation, we recognise that sight is more than just a sense, it is a fundamental pillar for human dignity and opportunity.

“This is the understanding that forms the foundation for our outreach programmes” he said.

In his remarks, Dr James Omietimi, the Chief Medical Director, Federal Medical Centre, Yenagoa, stated that cataract was a leading cause of reversible blindness, prevalent among the aged.

Omietimi urged members of the public to take advantage of the opportunity provided by NNPC Foundation to access free cataract screening and extraction.

Omietimi commended the foundation for the gesture, describing it as a huge relief to many families.

“Surgery for the cataract at public hospitals costs between N100,000 and N150,000 while private health centres charge more than N300,000,” he said.

Prof. Seiyefa Brisine, the Bayelsa Commissioner for Health, described the gesture as a good omen to the health of the citizenry.

He urged others stakeholders to borrow a leaf from the NNPCL Foundation by organising similar health intervention programmes

One of the beneficiaries, Mr Highness Opokuni, a 60-year old man, said he had suffered cataract for two years, and that the condition had affected him emotionally and economically.

He thanked the foundation for the gesture, describing it as a lifeline for families that cannot afford the cost of cataract surgery.(NAN)(www.nannews.ng)

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Investment :Angola’s Oil Field Acquisition To Drive Oando’s Africa’s Expansion says  Tinubu

Editor

Axxela Clarifies Land Ownership Dispute in Umuseti Community, Delta State

Editor

TotalEnergies wins IOC of the year at SAIPEC 2025

Editor
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO