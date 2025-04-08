Nigeria First Lady donates N1bn to fight Cervical Cancer

L R …Secretary of the Taskforce on Cervical Cancer Elimination Chairman of Taskforce on Cervical Cancer Elimination and former Minister of Health Prof Isaac Adewole First Lady of Nigeria Senator Oluremi Tinubu Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare Dr Iziaq Salako and Vice Chairman of the Taskforce after Dr Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu and the DG of NICRAT Prof USMAN Aliyu as the Minister presents brochure of the Taskforce on Cervical Cancer Elimination to the First Lady after a courtesy visit to the First Lady in the State House Abuja on Monday 7th April 2025.

The First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has called on Nigerians, especially women, to speak up and seek appropriate help whenever they have medical challenges.

She was speaking while receiving a delegation of the National Taskforce on Cervical Cancer Elimination led by the Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr Iziaq Adekunle Salako

The First Lady pointed out that since no one chooses an ailment for themselves, there is no need to be ashamed to seek help.

“I am in support of what you are doing. We are on track, especially with the approach you have adopted: test, screen, vaccinate and treatment”.

“A healthy nation is a wealthy nation”.

Senator Oluremi Tinubu noted that the fight against cancer can be won if the patients present early and seek medical intervention.

Country Representative of WHO Dr Walter Mulombo, presenting souvenir of World Health Day to the First Lady of Nigeria Senator Oluremi Tinubu after a courtesy visit to the First Lady in the State House Abuja on Monday 7th April 2025.

“The theme for World Health Day this year, Healthy Beginnings; Hopeful future, I believe is so apt for what we are doing here today. I believe you said most of my work is 70% in health. A healthy nation is wealthy nation. No matter what wealth you have as a nation, if your population or majority of your population is sick, you are just the poorest as far as I am concerned”.

The First Lady on behalf of the Renewed Hope Initiative, then donated One Billion Naira to the National Cancer Fund to fight the scourge of Cervical Cancer in Nigeria,

In his earlier remarks, the Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr Iziaq Salako noted with appreciation the effect of the First Lady lending her voice to the introduction of the HPV vaccine into the routine immunisation program of the country.

He said this translated to the Ministry being able to immunise 12 million girls between the ages 9 – 13 in the first 9 months of its introduction.

Dr Iziaq Salako said the Ministry hopes to immunise 6 million girls this year.

The Chairman of the Taskforce on Cervical Cancer Elimination and former Minister of Health, Prof. Issac Adewole, was of the opinion that the First Lady demonstrated uncommon political will by supporting and flagging off the introduction of the HPV vaccine into the routine immunisation program of the country.

He said the 8 by 8 target (immunising 8millon girls every year) will be achieved, thereby eliminating Cervical Cancer by 2030 if the First Lady lends her voice and also joins in the campaign,n which will be going through 12 states this year and another 12 states next year.

The Country Representative of the World Health Organisation, WHO, Dr Walter Mulomb,o appealed to the First Lady to lead the campaign, noting that every child and woman has a right to live.

The Visit of the Taskforce on Cervical Cancer Elimination to the First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, also coincides with the commemoration of World Health Day, 2025, with the theme “Healthy Beginnings; Hopeful Future” and she was presented with the WHO souvenirs.

