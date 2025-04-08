National Police Day: Tinubu assures of improved welfare for personnel

.As IGP reaffirms need for preservation of national unity.

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

The Inspector-General of Police IGP Olukayode Egbetokun has reiterated the need for preservation of national unity amidst tensions and threat of attacks in different parts of Nigeria resulting from insecurity, criminal activities of bandits and hoodlums and high cost of living.

This position of the Police helmsman is coming amdist the recent killing of some 16 persons in a Kano-bound truck by a local vigilante group in Uromi Edo State, on the eve of Sallah celebration, that has exacerbated the tensions in the fragile national unity and cohesion.

The IGP said that the that the Nigeria Police Force remains a united force for peace, security and national development.

He spoke in opening remarks at the maiden edition of the National Police Day at the Eagles Square Abuja, saying that the event is not a mere ceremonial rather it is a testament to the inestimable value of the Nigeria Police Force to the preservation of national unity and democratic stability

The IGP further said that he acknowledges the indispensable support of various communities and strategic partners who continue to collaborate with the Police in its collective drive for a safer society.

According to him, the significance of this day also provides a solemn opportunity to remember the fallen heroes; men and women who paid the ultimate price in service of our dear nation serving the Nigeria Police Force

The Police boss said that these fallen officers remain the eternal symbols of national sacrifice.

He said: ” the National Police Day, dedicated to honouring the courage, sacrifices, and unwavering commitment of the gallant officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force.

“Today offers us not only a time for celebration but a solemn moment for reflection and renewed commitment to the principles of justice, service, and professional policing”.

He also commended the heroism of serving officers who continue to brave great risks in the course of duty of policing the nooks and crannies of the nation.

He added that the resilience and dedication amidst the complexities of contemporary security challenges inspire confidence and hope.

He acknowledged the Federal Government’s ongoing support towards repositioning the Nigeria Police Force.

He also stated that the government’s investments in training, modern equipment, and institutional reform are significantly improving operational capacity of the lead internal security agency.

The IGP also hinted that he initiated strategic policies and programmes focused on capacity building, ethics and attitudinal reorientation, modernisation of operational tools, and enhanced transparency and accountability.

The Nigeria Police Force, he added, is embracing technology, intelligence-led policing, and community engagement as cornerstones of our service delivery model.

He assured that the leadership of the Police Force is aware of the evolving nature of security threats and the growing expectations of our citizens.

The IGP pledged to deepen Police reforms, reinforce it’s bond with the communities it serves and remain steadfast in its mission to protect life and property across the length and breadth of the nation.

He also appreciated the collaborative work relations with other security agencies even as he thanked the National Assembly for its legislative commitment to strengthening the Police Force institutional framework.

Also speaking in a remark, the Special Guest of Honour President Bola Ahmed Tinubu represented by Vice President Send.Kassim.Shettima said that the federal government stands in solidarity with the Nigeria Police Force in its unwavering commitment to the security of the nation.

He pledged to ensure that there is adequate housing and quality healthcare for all serving officers and men of the agency as he reaffirms that the federal government is committed to the welfare of the personnel of the Police Force.

It will be recalled that on April 15th, 2024, during the Award and Commendation Ceremony of the Nigeria Police Force, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, ably represented by the Vice President, Sen.Kashim Shettima, GCON, proclaimed the first week of April of every year as the Police week and made the historic declaration of April 7th as the National Police Day.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2