Land Grabbing & Racketeering In FCT: A retired FCT Director and National Association of Seadogs (Pirates Confraternity) Under Investigation

Our Correspondent

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Administration has been called upon to intensify efforts in checkmating the activities of land grabbers, whose illicit dealing continues to fuel racketeering and economic crimes within the territory.

The growing menace of illegal land acquisition not only distorts the city’s master plan but also leads to legal disputes, loss of investments, and public distrust in the land administration system.

Our correspondent recently cited a petition dated 9th of December 2024 alleging criminal conspiracy, forgery and criminal trespass which was lodged against Mabelo Global Ventures limited, Mr Amaechi Obiekwe, National Association of Seadogs (Pirates Confraternity) Abuja, Chinemelu Eche Rolland and his cohorts.

According to the petition, a retired director of the FCT Administration – Mr Amaechi Obiekwe who is the Managing Director and face of Mabelo Global Ventures Limited, in the petition is alleged to have conspired with the Director of Parks, Recreation and Garden (PR&G) Department and others to unlawfully appropriate a prime property in the capital city which was earlier allocated to Glonest International Concept Limited since 2007.

The petition reveals that Mr. Amaechi Obiekwe and his company (Mabelo Global Ventures limited) and as a serving director in FCT then, allegedly maximized and falsely appropriated for himself and others ,plot no 1349 & 1376 Cadastral Zone C14,Pyakasa District ,Abuja, allocated for active recreation and parks category.

As alleged by the complainant, he received information of the trespass to the property and immediately confronted certain persons who were found digging up and replacing beacons in the property under dispute.

Amongst other claims of the complainant is that Mr Amechi Obiekwe had conspired with the director of Parks, Recreation & Gardens(PR&G) uttered and falsified records to reflect the name of Mabelo Global Ventures Ltd as the true allottee even when the records shows the contrary.

In defence of their actions, it was gathered from our sources that the National Association of Seadogs (pirate Confraternity) Abuja municipal chapter(Sahara) allegedly bought part of the property from Mr Amechi Obiekwe as the Original and lawful allottee on behalf of the National Association of Seadogs(pirates confraternity ) a group reputed to have been founded by the Noble Lauret whilst as a student in the university of Ibadan in the 50’s.

In a flurry of actions, the complainant through his legal representative, petitioned the trio of Mr Amaechi Obiekwe, Rowland Eche and the National Association of Seadogs (Pirates confraternity)and alleged amongst other things, criminal Conspiracy, forgery and criminal Trespass.

Our correspondent leant that , that the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, in a swift reaction referred the investigation of the criminal content of the petition to the IGP Monitoring Unit (IGP-MU).

The legal battle seems to be an intractable one as the complainant had equally filed a civil claim seeking for some declarations including a declaration that the claimant is the lawful lessee or allotee of plot park number 1249, c14 district recreation park, Pyakasa district Abuja. He further asked the court to declare that the first defendant (Mabelo ventures limited park, Pyakasa district Abuja, amount to trespass.

This is however, a glaring example of how high-ranking interference with the allotment of plots of land in Abuja are manipulated for personal gain.

Documents obtained from sources indicate that a formal petition was lodged against the said director with the police, detailing the irregularities surrounding the land acquisition. Subsequently, the authorities obtained a detention order from a Magistrate court to detain Mr Amaechi Obiekwe.

Our records shows that that the Remand order of the Magistrate was to operate from the 14th day of March 2025 before a formal arraignment in court. This is believed to come once a formal charge is preferred upon the conclusion of investigation.

Additionally, and as earlier mentioned, a writ summons has been filed in court, challenging the ownership of the contested property.

This ugly incident underscores the urgent need for the FCT Administration to implement stringent policies that will curb such corrupt practices.

Experts have called for the establishment of a special task force to monitor land allocations and swiftly prosecute offenders. Transparency in land allocation processes, digital record-keeping, and public awareness campaigns have also been suggested as measures to stem the tide of racketeering.

Residents and stakeholders in the real estate sector have expressed concerns that unless decisive action is taken, land fraud will continue to undermine development efforts in the FCT. They urge the government to not only bring the perpetrators of such crimes to justice but also to put mechanisms in place that will prevent future occurrences.

The FCT Administration, which is tasked with overseeing land management, is expected to respond to these concerns with concrete measures that will restore public confidence and ensure that land transactions in Abuja adhere strictly to due process.

It would be recalled that recently, the EFCC in a statement reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring that land fraudsters in the FCT are brought to justice, urging Nigerians to conduct proper due diligence before purchasing land or properties.