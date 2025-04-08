28.1 C
Lagos
April 8, 2025
Trending now

Just in: Pascal Dozie is dead

NUPENG, PENGASSAN rejects NNPC external recruitment

SPE Oloibiri Lecture Series and Energy Forum (OLEF) 2025 to focus on…

The advantages of engaging in Personal Growth ,Development

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, APRIL 8, 2025

NNPCL Foundation begins free cataract treatment for 1,000 persons in Bayelsa

Burkinabe President slams nations, says no country has developed under democracy

National Police Day: Tinubu assures of improved welfare for personnel

We ‘ve attracted $491m investments into CNG in 1yr—PCNGI Coordinator

Ahead 2027 election: Attempts to destroy Labour Party ‘ll backfire, Gov Otti…

Champion Newspapers LTD
News

Just in: Pascal Dozie is dead

by Editor061

 

Founder of the defunct Diamond Bank Plc and a former chairman of MTN Nigeria, Pascal Dozie, is dead, Punch reports.

According to a statement issued by the family on Tuesday, the business tycoon died, on Monday, at the age of 85.

Born on 9 April 1939, Dozie was raised in a Catholic home, with his father, Charles Dozie, serving as a catechist.

He had his early education at Our Lady’s School Emekuku, Holy Ghost Juniorate Seminary, and Holy Ghost College, Owerri, where he obtained his West African Senior School Certificate Examination.

Seeking higher education abroad, he moved to the United Kingdom, earning a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from the London School of Economics.

He furthered his studies in Operational Research and Industrial Engineering before obtaining a Master’s degree in Administrative Science from City University in London.

Dozie played a critical role in Nigeria’s banking and telecom industries, founding Diamond Bank, which later merged with Access Bank, and serving as the chairman of MTN Nigeria, overseeing its expansion.

His contributions to the country’s economic growth earned him widespread respect.

Dozie is survived by his wife, Chinyere, and five children.

Related posts

NYSC DG seeks stronger synergy with DSS

Editor

IPU: Nigeria commits to Social Devt, Justice -Deputy Speaker, Kalu

Peter Anayo

EFCC arrests Delta accountant-general over alleged diversion of N1.3 trn by Ex- Gov Okowa

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO