Latest news

JUST IN: Pascal Dozie dies at 85 years

by Peter Anayo0190

Founder of the defunct Diamond Bank Plc and a former chairman of MTN Nigeria, Pascal Dozie, is dead, Punch reports.

According to a statement issued by the family on Tuesday, the business tycoon died, on Monday, at the age of 85.

Born on 9 April 1939, Dozie was raised in a Catholic home, with his father, Charles Dozie, serving as a catechist.

He had his early education at Our Lady’s School Emekuku, Holy Ghost Juniorate Seminary, and Holy Ghost College, Owerri, where he obtained his West African Senior School Certificate Examination.

Seeking higher education abroad, he moved to the United Kingdom, earning a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from the London School of Economics.

He furthered his studies in Operational Research and Industrial Engineering before obtaining a Master’s degree in Administrative Science from City University in London.

Dozie played a critical role in Nigeria’s banking and telecom industries, founding Diamond Bank, which later merged with Access Bank, and serving as the chairman of MTN Nigeria, overseeing its expansion.

His contributions to the country’s economic growth earned him widespread respect.

Dozie is survived by his wife, Chinyere, and five children.

 

