Investigative hearing on alleged misuse of govt intervention, agricultural funding by MDAs held in Abuja

From left,… Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Nutrition and Food Security, Chike Okafor; members of the committee, Hon. Emil Inyang and Hon Sarki Dahiru, during an investigative hearing on alleged misuse of government intervention and agricultural funding by MDAs at the National Assembly in Abuja yesterday.

From left…Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Nutrition and Food Security, Chike Okafor; members of the committee Hon. Emil Inyang Hon Sarki Dahiru and Chairman House committee on media and public affairs, Hon Akin Rotimi Jr. during an investigative hearing on alleged misuse of government intervention and agricultural funding by MDAs at the National Assembly in Abuja yesterday… Photos: Anayo Opara.