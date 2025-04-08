Deputy speaker of House of Rep, at meeting between Nigeria delegation to 150th Assembly of Inter, Parliament Union

L-R… First deputy minister of mining and Geology of Uzbekistan Omonuilo Nasritdinkhodjaev, Senator Iret Kingibe, Uzbekistan minister of mining and Geology, Yusuupov Urai, Saduliayevich, Deputy speaker of House of Representatives RT Hon Benjamin Okezie Kalu, Hon mark Esset, and Hon Olumide Osoba at the meeting between the Nigeria delegation to the 150th Assembly of the Inter, Parliament Union and the Uzbekistan minister of mining industry and Geology.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2