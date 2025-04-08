Burkinabe President slams nations, says no country has developed under democracy

President of Burkina Faso, Captain Ibrahim Traoré, said the country is undergoing a “popular, progressive revolution” and not operating under a democratic system.

He added that it is difficult to pinpoint a country that has developed practising democratic rule.

Traore made the disclosure during a flag-raising ceremony at the Koulouba Palace last week.

He said, “If we have to say it loud and clear here, we are not in a democracy, we are in a popular, progressive revolution.

Serving Happiness For 57 Years: The Story of Lagos’ 75-Year-Old Ice Cream Seller0:00 / 0:00

Serving Happiness For 57 Years: The Story of Lagos’ 75-Year-Old Ice Cream Seller0:00 / 0:00

“We must necessarily go through a revolution, and we are indeed in a revolution. So this question of democracy or libertinism of action or expression has no place. As much as you think you are free to speak and act, the other is also free to speak and act, and there we end up with a society of disorder.”

He criticised the notion that democracy is a prerequisite for development, saying it is “false” to believe any country has developed under a democratic system.

“It is impossible to name a country that has developed in democracy. Democracy is only the result,” Burkina24 quoted him.

He maintained that his government would continue to communicate, explain, and make people understand what revolution is.

Traore has been notable for his decisions after his emergence as the President of the West African country.

The 37-year-old President who assumed office in September 2022 through a coup de’tat that ousted interim President Paul-Henri Damiba recently rejected Saudi Arabia’s offer to build 200 mosques in his country.

He urged the Islamic country to invest in essential infrastructure projects that would directly benefit his people.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2