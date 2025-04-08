April 8, 2025
Trending now

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, APRIL 8, 2025

NNPCL Foundation begins free cataract treatment for 1,000 persons in Bayelsa

Burkinabe President slams nations, says no country has developed under democracy

National Police Day: Tinubu assures of improved welfare for personnel

We ‘ve attracted $491m investments into CNG in 1yr—PCNGI Coordinator

Ahead 2027 election: Attempts to destroy Labour Party ‘ll backfire, Gov Otti…

Saudi Arabia suspends visa issuance to Nigeria, 13 other countries

Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu at the ongoing 150th IPU Assembly in Tashkent,…

Customs TCIP Command generates N347.9bn for Q1 2025

FG unveils UBE school improvement programme

Champion Newspapers LTD
World news

Burkinabe President slams nations, says no country has developed under democracy

by Peter Anayo055

President of Burkina Faso, Captain Ibrahim Traoré, said the country is undergoing a “popular, progressive revolution” and not operating under a democratic system.

He added that it is difficult to pinpoint a country that has developed practising democratic rule.

Traore made the disclosure during a flag-raising ceremony at the Koulouba Palace last week.

He said, “If we have to say it loud and clear here, we are not in a democracy, we are in a popular, progressive revolution.

Serving Happiness For 57 Years: The Story of Lagos’ 75-Year-Old Ice Cream Seller0:00 / 0:00

Serving Happiness For 57 Years: The Story of Lagos’ 75-Year-Old Ice Cream Seller0:00 / 0:00

“We must necessarily go through a revolution, and we are indeed in a revolution. So this question of democracy or libertinism of action or expression has no place. As much as you think you are free to speak and act, the other is also free to speak and act, and there we end up with a society of disorder.”

He criticised the notion that democracy is a prerequisite for development, saying it is “false” to believe any country has developed under a democratic system.

“It is impossible to name a country that has developed in democracy. Democracy is only the result,” Burkina24 quoted him.

He maintained that his government would continue to communicate, explain, and make people understand what revolution is.

Traore has been notable for his decisions after his emergence as the President of the West African country.

The 37-year-old President who assumed office in September 2022 through a coup de’tat that ousted interim President Paul-Henri Damiba recently rejected Saudi Arabia’s offer to build 200 mosques in his country.

He urged the Islamic country to invest in essential infrastructure projects that would directly benefit his people.

 

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

South Korea President declares seven-day national mourning as 179 persons die in plane crash

Peter Anayo

179 feared dead in Jeju Air disaster in South Korea

Peter Anayo

Iran warns Israel, U.S. of retaliation as fighting continues

Editor
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO