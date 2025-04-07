April 7, 2025
Trending now

Take-It-Back Movement: Police bar protesters from accessing Lagos Assembly

Minister of Information leads heads of Agencies to Broadcasters Conference in Las…

Evangelist Ebuka Obi Not Reason For Blogger’s Continued Detention

Alleged N19.4bn contract fraud: BPP Director testifies against ex-Aviation Minister

12 yrs after, Okpebholo begins payment of gratuities to rtd civil servants…

World Health Day: Global maternal health drops by 40%- UNFPA

Take-It-Back Movement: Protesters converge under bridge, Ikeja

African region’s maternal mortality drops, but far from SDG 2030 target –…

Meningitis claims 151 lives in Nigeria, says NCDC

Plateau Killings: Northern Senators condemn attack

Champion Newspapers LTD
Health

World Health Day: Global maternal health drops by 40%- UNFPA

by Peter Anayo092

Dr Natalia Kanem, the Executive Director, United Nations Development Fund (UNFPA), says since 2000, the world has witnessed a remarkable 40 per cent drop in global maternal mortality.

She disclosed this in a statement issued on Monday on the occasion of World Health Day 2025, celebrated globally on April 7.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that World Health Day is a global health awareness day celebrated under the sponsorship of the World Health Organisation (WHO) and other related organisations.

The year-long campaign on maternal and newborn health is titled “Healthy Beginnings, Hopeful Futures”.

It is expected to urge governments and the health community to ramp up efforts to end preventable maternal and newborn deaths, and to prioritise women’s longer-term health and well-being.

Kanem said that for the first time, no country was estimated to have an ‘extremely high’ maternal mortality rate of more than 1,000 deaths per 100,000 live births.

“Globally, women’s health during pregnancy and childbirth is better than ever before.

“This is owing to medical advances, and because more women have control over their reproductive choices and can access respectful, high-quality maternal care.”

She, however, noted that the gains masked significant disparities, remaining fragile and, in some of the most vulnerable areas, non-existent.

Kanem stated that in areas where health systems are weak or protracted crises take root, maternal mortality rates stagnate or even increase.

“In conflict-affected countries, women are twice as likely or more to die from pregnancy and childbirth complications than the global average.

“One encouraging sign is that more births today take place in healthcare facilities. Still, the quality of care varies widely, which can have life-threatening consequences.

“Research finds that poor-quality care causes half of maternal deaths and shortages in essential medicines, equipment and skilled personnel plague many health systems.”

She noted that in many cases, discrimination and inequities tied to location, income, and race or ethnicity deprived women of both sexual and reproductive choices and adequate maternal care.

According to her, even in the wealthiest countries, which have high healthcare standards on average, rates of maternal mortality are disproportionately higher among marginalised groups.

“We can and must end preventable maternal deaths. We know what works and why.

“We know that midwives save lives. Expanded midwifery care can detect risks and manage complications while reducing costs.”

She, however, said that in spite of evidence that universal access to these professionals could avert two thirds of maternal and newborn deaths and stillbirths, there was a global shortfall of nearly one million midwives.

Kanem called for strong political commitments, adequate financial resources and supportive laws that would make a lasting difference.

“On this World Health Day, let us prioritise investments so that we reach zero preventable maternal deaths.

“Let us commit to building healthier, more just societies and to ensuring that all women bringing life into this world can survive childbirth and thrive afterwards.”

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Soludo Infrastructural Drive Intensifies As ANSEC Approves More Strategic Roads Across Anambra State For Construction

Editor

UNICEF, EU, ILO launch initiative to strengthen Nigeria’s social protection systems

Peter Anayo

Nigeria receives Gavi-funded meningitis vaccines, to aid response to outbreak

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO