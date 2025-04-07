Take-It-Back Movement: Protesters converge under bridge, Ikeja

April 7, 2025
Champion Newspapers LTD
by Peter Anayo080

IBRAHIM QUADRI

 

 

Some protesters on Monday gathered at Ikeja Under Bridge, Lagos, to express their grievances.

The protest, which was part of a nationwide demonstration spearheaded by the Take-It-Back Movement and other civil society organisations, began on Monday to draw attention to several national issues.

Key among the concerns raised by the organisers are the alleged misuse of the Cybercrime Act, the worsening economic hardship in the country, and what they described as a “state of emergency” in Rivers State.

The demonstrators carried placards bearing inscriptions such as “Any law that forbids us from speaking against oppression in Nigeria is no longer a law but shackles of slavery” and “When law becomes a tool of oppression, unite to repeal it”

In a statement released last Friday, the National Coordinator of the Take-It-Back Movement, Juwon Sanyaolu, said the protest was aimed at resisting what he termed the “increasing authoritarianism” of the current administration and demand for urgent relief for Nigerians battling inflation and insecurity.

 

 

