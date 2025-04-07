Take-It-Back Movement: Police bar protesters from accessing Lagos Assembly

April 7, 2025
Champion Newspapers LTD
Latest news

by Peter Anayo0133

IBRAHIM QUADRI

 

Take-it-back protesters on Monday were prevented by policemen from accessing the Lagos State House of Assembly.

The demonstrators had gathered at Ikeja Under Bridge, Lagos, to express their grievances.

They thereafter went on a procession along Awolowo Way to Alausa, the State seat of power.

The protest, which was part of a nationwide demonstration spearheaded by the Take-It-Back Movement and other civil society organisations, began on Monday to draw attention to several national issues.

Key among the concerns raised by the organisers are the alleged misuse of the Cybercrime Act, the worsening economic hardship in the country, and what they described as a “state of emergency” in Rivers State.

The demonstrators carried placards bearing inscriptions such as “Any law that forbids us from speaking against oppression in Nigeria is no longer a law but shackles of slavery” and “When law becomes a tool of oppression, unite to repeal it”

In a statement released last Friday, the National Coordinator of the Take-It-Back Movement, Juwon Sanyaolu, said the protest was aimed at resisting what he termed the “increasing authoritarianism” of the current administration and demand urgent relief for Nigerians battling inflation and insecurity.

However, the roads leading to the Governor’s office adjoining Lagos Assembly were barricaded by the police.

The protesters were denied access, who had intended to drop a letter at the parliament.

It was gathered that no government officials addressed the demonstrators.

Meanwhile, the protesters have threatened to embark on another round of protest in August if their demands are not met.

 

