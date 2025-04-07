Plateau Killings: Northern Senators condemn attack

…As death toll rises to 50

IGNATIUS OKOROCHA, Abuja

Apparently worried by the recent killings in five communities in Bokkos local government area of Plateau state by unknown gunmen, the Northern Senators Forum has condemned the attack and sympathized with the victims.

In a statement signed by the chairman of the Forum, Sen. Abdulaziz Musa Yar’adua, the Forum said,” we hereby condemn in the strongest possible terms the recent attacks on five communities in Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State.

“The death toll, which has risen to about 50, with many more injured and missing, doesn’t represent the values we stand for as a nation.

“This tragic incident is a stark reminder of the insecurity that has plagued some parts of our nation, and we can not afford to let it become the new norm.”

The Forum commiserates with the families of the victims, the Plateau State Government, and the people of Plateau State over this tragic incident.

“We also wish to commend the Governor of Plateau State, Caleb Mutfwang, for his efforts to restore calm and prevent retaliation between various ethnic groups. His leadership is a beacon of hope in these trying times, and we urge him to continue on this path.

“The Northern Senators Forum renews its commitment to working with the government and security agencies to develop a robust security framework that protects the lives and property of our citizens. We can not afford to fail in this endeavor.

“This recent attack is a wake-up call for all Nigerians. We must come together to build a safer, more secure future for ourselves and future generations. We owe it to the victims of these senseless attacks to act decisively and ensure that such incidents do not recur.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims. We pray for the bereaved families and ask that God grant the families the fortitude to bear the loss. May the bereaved families find comfort in this mourning period,” the Forum said.

