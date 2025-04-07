Nigeria, Saudi Arabia tighten the noose on drug cartels as NDLEA, GDNC sign MoU

. It’s a partnership that’ll reinforce frontline of law enforcement against global drug trafficking networks, says Marwa in Riyadh

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and the General Directorate of Narcotics Control (GDNC) of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia have signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, to strengthen operational partnership and tighten the noose on drug trafficking networks operating between both countries.

Highlights of the MoU include: exchange of intelligence between Nigeria and Saudi Arabia, the Saudi will avail NDLEA its training Academy for joint training, provision of operational logistics to NDLEA, conduct of joint investigations and exchange of data on convicts.

Speaking at the signing of the partnership agreement in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Monday 7th April 2025, Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of NDLEA, Brig Gen Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd) who was accompanied by the Agency’s Director of Operations and General Investigation (DOGI) Ahmed Sule Ningi, acknowledged that both countries have long been steadfast allies across various spheres, with a history of strong bilateral relations. “However, today marks a particularly significant milestone—one that has been long overdue and holds immense importance for both our nations. Today’s event marks the culmination of the strong relationship between our two nations, particularly between our respective anti-narcotics agencies—the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) of Nigeria and the General Directorate of Narcotics Control (GDNC) of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia”, Marwa stated.

According to the NDLEA boss, “this partnership is not merely a matter of engagements but has extended to a deeper connection, as evidenced by the signing of the MoU today which will no doubt build on our collective expertise and establish effective strategies to address the complexities of narcotics control.”

Explaining the significance of the agreement, Marwa said “Illicit drugs have become a global challenge that transcends geographical and ideological divides. Whether in the East or West, North or South, drug trafficking and abuse pose a shared threat to humanity. Addressing this crisis requires setting aside artificial differences and working together in unity. The instrumentality of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and the frameworks of various UN conventions have established a common ground for countries to cooperate and coordinate efforts to effectively combat this mutual challenge.”

He noted that Nigeria, through the NDLEA, has actively collaborated with international partners, such as the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (US-DEA); International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Bureau (INL) of the US; United Kingdom Border Force; National Crime Agency (NCA) of the UK, the French Police; the German Police, while the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has remained one of Nigeria’s key allies.

“Our cooperation has been longstanding, with mutual support predating the formal signing of this Memorandum of Understanding. In fact, our working relationship extends back nearly two decades. And in the past decade, Nigeria and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia have maintained a strong partnership in combating drug trafficking, particularly through intelligence sharing and joint enforcement efforts.

“As a result, in the last four years, we have made over 57,792 arrests, including 65 drug barons, leading to the seizure of more than 10million kilograms of assorted illicit drugs. We have also recorded the conviction of over 10,572 offenders while a total of 22, 047 drug users have been treated and rehabilitated across our 33 treatment centres during the same period”, Marwa stated.

He acknowledged how past collaboration between both nations has resulted in numerous arrests and drug seizures. “Over the past 18 years, Nigerian airports have recorded multiple drug-related arrests on outbound flights to Saudi Arabia. At MAKIA, NAIA, and MMIA, a total of 44 suspects were apprehended across 35 cases involving departing flights. Between 12th November 2007 and 15th January 2025, these operations led to the seizure of 37.6kg of cocaine, along with other prohibited substances.

“Saudi authorities have also provided intelligence leading to significant seizures, including the interception of 74.12kg of Captagon opioids at Apapa Port, Lagos, in September 2021. The shipment, originating from Syria, was under surveillance for five months before NDLEA seized it, marking the first known Captagon bust in Africa. Similarly, Saudi authorities have played a key role in joint investigations involving Nigerians apprehended for drug trafficking. In August 2023, after the arrest of Zulaihat Adam, Binta Nasidi, and Rashidat Abdullahi in Jeddah, the NDLEA swiftly traced and detained their accomplices in Nigeria, dismantling the network that facilitated the operation”, he added.

While commending the Saudi authorities for previous support to NDLEA, Marwa highlighted other areas of need where the Agency will require the assistance of Saudi government.

In his brief remark, Director General of Saudi Arabia’s General Directorate of Narcotics Control, Major General Mohammed bin Saeed Al-Qarni expressed happiness the MoU was being signed after over three years of initial discussions and preparations. He commended Marwa and his team for their resilience, sincerity and commitment to the global effort to tame the scourge of illicit drug trafficking.

He assured of the commitment of the Saudi authorities to the letters of the MoU, while promising more support to NDLEA in the months ahead according to a statement issued by Femi Babafemi Director, Media & Advocacy, NDLEA.

