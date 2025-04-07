April 7, 2025
Minister of Information leads heads of Agencies to Broadcasters Conference in Las Vegas

CHIDIMMA UCHEGBU , Abuja

 

 

In an effort to strengthen broadcast collaborations and form strategic alliances, Minister of Information and National Orientation Mohammed Idris fnipr, has led a delegation of heads of government agencies to the 2025 National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Conference and Workshop in Las Vegas, USA.

 

According to the statement signed by the Director Public Relations and Protocol, Suleiman Haruna sated that the NAB event, will start running from April 5 to 9, carries the theme “The Technology, The Trend, The Future” and will cover a range of topics, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), cloud visualization, the creator economy, and sports production and streaming.

 

The Minister is joined by key Directors-General and CEOs of Nigerian broadcasting agencies, including Comrade Salihu Abdulhamid Dembos, Director-General/CEO of the Nigeria Television Authority (NTA); Mr. Ali Muhammed Ali, Managing Director/CEO of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN); Charles Ebuebu, Director-General/CEO of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC); Dr. Lekan Fadolapo, Director-General of the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON) and Mallam Jibrin Baba Ndace, Director-General/CEO of Voice of Nigeria (VON).

 

The NAB Conference, which attracts thousands of industry leaders from around the world, offers a unique opportunity for the Nigerian delegation to explore new partnerships, engage in content-sharing initiatives, and gain valuable insights into emerging trends and technological innovations. These efforts aim to strengthen Nigeria’s broadcasting sector by fostering greater collaboration, advancing training programs, and driving technological progress across the industry.

 

