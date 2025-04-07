Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu at the ongoing 150th IPU Assembly in Tashkent, Uzbekistan

Deputy Speaker of Nigeria’s House of Representatives and Leader of the Nigerian Delegation to the 150th IPU Assembly, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu (M) flanked by MP Rolando Gonzalez Patricio (L), President of the Latin-American/Caribbean Parliamentary Group and Valentina Matviyenko, Speaker of the Russian Senate at the ongoing 150th IPU Assembly in Tashkent, Uzbekistan…Photo Credit: Deputy Speaker’s Media Office.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2