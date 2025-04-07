HIGH CHIEF KENNETH IFEKUDU: Celebrating a great achiever @ 46

NONYE EZEONU

Enthusiasm is a great power. Those with it can neither be disappointed nor disheartened because it simplifies all difficulties. It goes without saying that when the thoughts we think are the same as the words we speak and actions that we take, others will feel our integrity.

If and when the Nigerian society talks about citizens with integrity, High Chief Kenneth Ejiofor Ifekudu, Agbalanze Onyekachukwu na Ozubulu, Ifechukwu Ozubulu and Nnewi will stand tall as one of them. This is in account of what High Chief Kenneth Ejiofor Ifekudu has done for humanity. Kenneth Ifekudu is generosity personified. It is in such occasions as Kenneth’s birthday that people of goodwill show him love in appreciation of what he is to all and sundry.

Such landmark occasion held April 6, 2025, when High Chief Kenneth Ejiofor Ifekudu turned 46 years, thus warranting men of goodwill to pour encomium on a man who deserves the praise of his community which includes his business associates from within and outside the country. Kenneth is an international businessman of great repute, considering the long list of companies attached to his business group. Above all these, his philanthropy sets him apart to the extent that he glows like a diamond and glitters like gold. It is not surprising that Kenneth has achieved so much in life within a space of 46 years. With a national honour of the Officer of the Federal Republic, OFR, Kenneth today qualifies to din with elders for he is an outstanding prince.

High Chief Kenneth Ejiofor Ifekudu, who is the Chief Executive Officer of one of Nigeria’s most outstanding construction firms in terms of quality of service and geo-political spread of its construction sites is by all standards a dominant factor in the affairs of Nigeria. That the entire nation should consider High Chief Kenneth Ejiofor Ifekudu worthy of a national award of Officer of the Federal Republic is testament to his relevance and deep involvement in trying to make Nigeria better.

Born on April 6, 1979, into the family of late Chief & Lolo Paul A. Ifekudu of Ozubulu, Ekwusigo Local Government Area of Anambra State, Kenneth is a son who has the drive and determination to achieve greatness. He set out early in life to accomplish his dreams of success in various spheres of life by his unquenchable thirst for knowledge. During his childhood years, he studied with mentors and along the way, laid down the foundation for the successes he is currently enjoying today.

A man who is in love with education, Kenneth attended St. Patrick Okolo Primary School, Odakpu, Onitsha and proceeded to Our Lady’s Secondary School in 1996, where he obtained the West African School Certificate and graduated with distinction, topping his class in 1999.To satisfy his unquenchable appetite for education, he further went ahead to the Federal Polytechnic, Auchi where, again he proved his mettle as an excellent student, graduating top of his class with OND in Business Administration. He is a graduate of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka. He also holds a Masters Degree in Business Administration. Kenneth has always cherished law profession and this explains why he embraced the opportunity of studying law when he could.

A man with a mission, Kenneth moved on and acquired the management of Diamond Leeds, a reference point in the construction of buildings, roads, bridges, sinking of boreholes, etc. The idea of Diamond Leeds was birthed during High Chief Kenneth Ejiofor Ifekudu’s brief stint in the banking profession. Taking a cue from his clients who were contractors, he developed the passion and subsequently joined the business. His marketing skills gave him an advantage and positioned him well in the industry, which is highly competitive and capital-intensive. Today, he is a champion in the construction industry where many had given up.

High Chief Kenneth Ifekudu is equally a philanthropist of note and has used God’s given resources to advance the course of humanity. He believes in Timothy Pina’s opinion that Philanthropy is not about money; it’s about feeling the pain of others and caring enough about their needs to help. Ifekudu is one who is never tired of doing good. He was once quoted as saying, “You will be amazed at what comes from your heart when you make a little effort with your hand.” Kenneth went at it again in the month of May 2024, doing what he knows how to do best: extending his philanthropy far and beyond. He indeed brought smiles on the faces of over one hundred persons from Anambra and neighboring states when he gifted them over one hundred tipper trucks with an aggregate value of over N400 million as part of his empowerment scheme. High Chief Kenneth Ifekudu is a friend to himself for he is his own loving teacher.

His exploits in business, charity work as well as his representations have continued to impact positively on his personality just as the depth of the humanity in him have continued to earned him several awards and recognitions among which are: OFR by the former president of Nigeria Muhammad Buhari, Entrepreneur of the year award by Smart Best Achievers Awards and National Star, Peace Achievers International as Ambassador for Peace, Northern Youth Assembly of Nigeria as Distinguished Icon of nation building, Youth Empowerment and Industrialization, De Imperial Philanthropic Family as Commander of De-imperial Philanthropic Family. His awards and recognitions have also extended to the Christian faith where he was conferred with Knight of St John. The list of Kenneth Ifekudu’s awards is unending. Champion Newspapers Limited in 2023 honoured him as Philanthropist of the Year. Sun Newspapers conferred on him the Business Man of the Year award just as Radio, Television, Theater and Arts Workers Union of Nigeria voted him Man of the Year in its award series. This is the caliber of a man whose people stood up in his honour as he marked a glorious 46 years birthday anniversary on Sunday, April 6, 2025 all to the glory of God.

