Evangelist Ebuka Obi Not Reason For Blogger’s Continued Detention

The Zion Prayer Movement Outreach has debunked media reports attributing the continued detention of a blogger, Harrison Ofoegbu (Ijele Speaks) to the ministry.

At a press conference in Lagos on Saturday, the ministry’s Media Adviser, Dan Aibangbe, and members of the legal team described reports by Sahara Reporters that Ofoegbu had been detained by its Spiritual Director, Evangelist Ebuka Obi, for one year as completely false and misleading, explaining that the blogger’s release order was signed by the court on August 15, 2024, after he perfected his bail conditions.

However, Ofoegbu is being held for other cases unconnected with Zion Ministry including a case at the Federal High Court, Awka, Anambra State. Zion said Sahara Reporters was fully aware of this but has instead chosen to mislead the public with falsehood, Aibangbe explained. He also clarified that Ofoegbu was on trial for threatening the life of Evangelist Ebuka.

Mrs Ugonna Okpara of the Zion Legal team who showed journalists at the conference the release papers signed by the court, explained that the blogger’s defence counsel had confirmed to the judge who tried to find out why he was still in detention that their client was being held for another case at the Federal High Court in Awka which has nothing to do with Zion Ministry or Evangelist Ebuka Obi.

Other members of the ministry’s Legal team, Kingsley Okigbo and Gerty Iloegbunam, who spoke at the briefing also called on the journalists to carry out their investigation at the Correctional Center to confirm why the blogger was still in detention. They equally advised the media not to be deceived by the false and misleading account being circulated by Sahara Reporers.