Customs TCIP Command generates N347.9bn for Q1 2025

The Area Controller, Tin Can Island Port Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Comptroller Frank Onyeka, said the command generated N347.9 billion in the first quarter of 2025.

The comptroller, through his Public Relations Officer, Superintendent of Customs Oscar Ivara, made this known to newsmen in Lagos on Monday.

Onyeka said the command adopted Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adeniyi’s policy of consolidation, collaboration and innovation in carrying out its functions, which aided its performance.

According to him, in January 2025, the command generated N116.4 billion in revenue, which represents 24 per cent over and above the figure of N88.4 billion recorded within the corresponding period of 2024.

He said that the command generated N103.2 billion in February 2025, which stood at 2.9 per cent over the N100.2 billion generated in the corresponding period of 2024.

Onyeka said that the command generated the sum of N128.2 billion in March 2025, which is 10.3 per cent higher than the N115.1 billion generated during the corresponding period of 2024.

“The total amount generated for the first quarter of 2025 is N347.93 billion, which is 12.6 per cent higher than the N304 billion generated in the corresponding period of 2024.

“There is a need for stakeholders to make more honest declarations to reduce the time for cargo clearance and facilitate trade.

“I promise to continue engaging stakeholders in every way possible so that there can be more improvement in all aspects of their operations,” Onyeka said.

