 ARISE women of Impact Gala Honoured 80 Trailblazing women, celebrates their achievement at Eko hotel in Lagos

L-r …Mr Eyimofe Atake SAN. Former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan and Mr Abiodun Owonikoko, SAN present the Thisday Lifetime Achievement award to Jonathan, during the ARISE Gala, Honouring Women of Impact, held at Eko hotel, Lagos on 31/3/2025… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

L-R …Wife of the Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Mrs. Remi Hamzat, Senator Daisy, Danjuma, Wife of the Governor of Lagos State, Dr. Mrs. Ibijoke Sanwoolu, former President of Nigeria, Dr Goodluck Jonathan and the Secretary to the State Government of Lagos, Barr. Abimbola Salu Hundeyin is watching while the wife of the governor of Lagos state receives an award for Women Making Impact by This Day and Arise Group on behalf of the First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, in Lagos.

Founder of Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc, Mr Atedo Peterside, Business & Finance award to Managing Director, Eleganza Industrial City, Chief (Mrs.) Folashade Okoya.

L-r… Founder of Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc, Mr Atedo Peterside, presents Business & Finance award to Chairman of Globe Motors, Mrs Nkiru Anumudu.

L-r… Nigeria’s business Man, Tunde Folawiy, presents, Energy, Oil and Gas award to Chairman/CEO Brittania-U- U Nigeria Limited, Mrs. Catherine Uju Ifejika.

Secretary to the Lagos state Government, Barrister Abimbola Salu Hundeyin (Left) with Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Barrister Hannatu Musa Musawa (right) both present Business & Finance award to representative of Group Managing Director / CEO, Zenith Bank Plc, Dame (Dr.) Adaora Umeoji, the Executive Director, Zenith Bank, Dr. (Mrs.) Adobi Nwapa; (middle).

L-r …Former Member Federal House of Representative, Hon Ishaika Bawa; Chairman/CEO Brittania- U Nigeria Limited, Mrs. Catherine Uju Ifejika; former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan; First lady of Lagos State, Dr. Mrs Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu and Champion of Down–Stream,Oil & Gas , Mrs. Winifred Akpani.

L-R… Nigeria’s business Man, Tunde Folawiyo, presenting, Energy , Oil and Gas award to the Champion of Down – Stream ,Oil & Gas , Mrs. Winifred Akpani.

L-r … Alhaja Lateefat Yoyinsola Makanjuola; Managing Director Eleganza Industrial City, Chief (Mrs) Folashade Okoya; Chairman of Globe Motors, Mrs. Nkiru Anumudu and Co-founder of Guaranty Trust Bank, Fola Adeola.

L-r …Business & Finance award to Deputy Governor of Corporate Service, Central Bank of Nigeria, Emem Nnana Usoro; Eno Udoh · MD, No 19 cosmetics, Eno Udoh and Elizabeth Asher.

R-L…Chairman Eleganza Group, Chief Rasaq Okoya, Managing Director Eleganza Industrial City, Chief (Mrs) Folashade Okoya, Nigerian industrialist and philanthropist, Prince Samuel Adedoyin and Mrs. Toyin Adedoyin.

L-r… Cross Section of Energy, Oil and Gas awardee during the ARISE Gala, Honouring Women of Impact.

L-r… Business Man ,Chief Gbenga Obasa. Business & Finance award to Acting. MD/CEO, Nova Bank. Chinwe iloghalu and her husband Prince Ike iloghalu.

L-r… The Sarkin Dawaki Babba of Kano , Alhaji Aminu Babba Dan’ Agundi presents, Business & Finance award to Acting MD/CEO, Nova Bank. Chinwe Iloghalu.

Cross Section of Business & Finance award during the ARISE Gala, Honouring Women of Impact.

Secretary to the State Government of Lagos, Barr. Abimbola Salu Hundeyin, (left) with Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Barrister Hannatu Musa Musawa (right) presenting an award to the Chairman Airtel Awuneba Ajumogobia (middle).

L-r… Co-founder of Guaranty Trust Bank, Fola Adeola, presents the Government & Politics award to Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

L-r… Chairman Airtel Nigeria, Awuneba Ajumogobia; her husband, former Minister of Petroleum, Mr Henry Ajumogbia; Former Vice President, World Bank, Mrs Oby Ezekwesili and her husband, Pastor Chinedu Ezekwesili.

L-r… Emmanuel Uduaghan’s wife, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

Cross Section of Government &Politics award, during the ARISE Gala, Honouring Women of Impact, held at Eko Hotel,l Lagos on 31/3/2025… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2