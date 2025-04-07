April 7, 2025
Photo Gallery

 ARISE women of Impact Gala Honoured 80 Trailblazing women, celebrates their achievement at Eko hotel in Lagos

by Peter Anayo0136

L-r …Mr Eyimofe Atake  SAN.  Former  President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan and  Mr Abiodun Owonikoko, SAN present the  Thisday Lifetime Achievement award to Jonathan, during the ARISE Gala, Honouring Women of Impact, held at Eko hotel, Lagos on 31/3/2025… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

L-R …Wife of the Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Mrs. Remi Hamzat, Senator Daisy, Danjuma, Wife of the Governor of Lagos State, Dr. Mrs. Ibijoke Sanwoolu, former President of Nigeria, Dr Goodluck Jonathan and the Secretary to the State Government of Lagos, Barr. Abimbola Salu Hundeyin is watching while the wife of the governor of Lagos state receives an award for Women Making Impact by This Day and Arise Group on behalf of the First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, in Lagos.

Founder of Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc, Mr Atedo Peterside, Business & Finance award to Managing Director, Eleganza Industrial City, Chief (Mrs.) Folashade Okoya.

L-r… Founder of Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc, Mr Atedo Peterside, presents Business & Finance award to Chairman of Globe Motors, Mrs Nkiru Anumudu.

L-r… Nigeria’s business Man, Tunde Folawiy, presents, Energy, Oil and Gas award to  Chairman/CEO Brittania-U- U Nigeria Limited, Mrs. Catherine Uju Ifejika.

Secretary to the Lagos state Government, Barrister Abimbola Salu Hundeyin (Left) with  Minister  of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Barrister  Hannatu Musa Musawa  (right) both present  Business & Finance award to  representative of Group Managing Director / CEO, Zenith Bank Plc, Dame (Dr.) Adaora Umeoji,   the Executive Director, Zenith Bank, Dr. (Mrs.) Adobi Nwapa;  (middle).

L-r …Former Member Federal House of Representative, Hon Ishaika Bawa; Chairman/CEO Brittania- U Nigeria Limited, Mrs. Catherine Uju Ifejika;  former  President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan;  First lady of Lagos State, Dr. Mrs Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu and  Champion of Down–Stream,Oil & Gas , Mrs. Winifred Akpani.

L-R… Nigeria’s business Man, Tunde Folawiyo, presenting, Energy , Oil and Gas award to the Champion of Down – Stream ,Oil & Gas , Mrs. Winifred Akpani.

L-r … Alhaja Lateefat Yoyinsola Makanjuola; Managing Director Eleganza Industrial City, Chief (Mrs) Folashade Okoya; Chairman of Globe Motors, Mrs. Nkiru Anumudu and Co-founder of Guaranty Trust Bank, Fola Adeola.

L-r …Business & Finance award to Deputy Governor of Corporate Service, Central Bank of Nigeria, Emem Nnana Usoro; Eno Udoh · MD, No 19 cosmetics, Eno Udoh and  Elizabeth Asher.

R-L…Chairman Eleganza Group, Chief Rasaq Okoya, Managing Director Eleganza Industrial City, Chief (Mrs) Folashade Okoya, Nigerian industrialist and philanthropist, Prince Samuel Adedoyin and Mrs. Toyin Adedoyin.

L-r… Cross Section of Energy, Oil and Gas awardee during the ARISE Gala, Honouring Women of Impact.

L-r… Business Man ,Chief Gbenga Obasa. Business & Finance award to  Acting. MD/CEO, Nova Bank. Chinwe iloghalu and her husband Prince  Ike iloghalu.

L-r… The Sarkin Dawaki Babba of Kano , Alhaji Aminu Babba Dan’ Agundi presents, Business & Finance award to Acting MD/CEO, Nova Bank. Chinwe Iloghalu.

Cross Section of Business & Finance award during the ARISE Gala, Honouring Women of Impact.

Secretary to the State Government of Lagos, Barr. Abimbola Salu Hundeyin, (left) with  Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative  Economy, Barrister  Hannatu Musa Musawa (right) presenting an award to the Chairman Airtel   Awuneba Ajumogobia (middle).

L-r… Co-founder of Guaranty Trust Bank, Fola Adeola, presents the Government & Politics award to Senator  Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

L-r… Chairman Airtel  Nigeria, Awuneba Ajumogobia; her husband, former Minister of Petroleum, Mr Henry Ajumogbia;   Former Vice President, World Bank, Mrs Oby Ezekwesili and  her husband, Pastor Chinedu Ezekwesili.

L-r…  Emmanuel Uduaghan’s wife, Senator  Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

Cross Section of Government &Politics award, during the ARISE Gala, Honouring Women of Impact, held at Eko Hotel,l Lagos on 31/3/2025… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

